Greenwich Unveils New Learning Center, the Barkada Campus

Greenwich, the number one pizza and pasta brand in the Philippines, recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art training facility located in the heart of Kapitolyo in Pasig.

Inspired by the youthful dynamism of the brand’s market and its team members, the Barkada Campus is a testament of Greenwich’s commitment in accelerating the capability of its employees to cater to its customers through its over 300 stores nationwide.

According to Mike V. Castro, General Manager, “The facility, appropriately named Greenwich Barkada Campus, is designed to foster continuous employee learning, engagement, collaboration, and ideation – ultimately helping us deliver our promise to provide the best-tasting pizzas and pasta over a truly enjoyable barkada experience.”

The 1120-sqm Barkada Campus, composed of multiple classrooms, a computer laboratory, meeting rooms, a store kitchen and a dining set-up, will house learning programs for Operations team and Head Office staff as well as leadership development courses to its Managers.

