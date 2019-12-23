Korea’s NO BRAND opens its second store in Robinsons Galleria South

Korea’s NO BRAND store will open its 2nd branch this December 27 at Robinsons Galleria South in San Pedro, Laguna! Its maiden store in the Philippines is located at Robinson Galleria.

Launched in 2015 by Korea’s leading retailer, E-mart, No Brand is very popular in Korea with 258 locations. It is known for its No-Frills Marketing. No Fancy Packaging. Just Value and Quality.

Its not the brand. Its the customer. This is the slogan of NO BRAND. The value-driven store features private label products that do away with marketing frills and fancy packaging, yet deliver the same quality that are at par with respected and much-patronized brands in the market.

The smart consumer takes centerstage as it highlights utility over vanity, value over appearances. By adopting a simple approach to merchandising and eliminating costs of fancy branding, customers can expect to get exactly what they need or more. No drama, no selling ploys, no brand – only the guarantee of a wide variety of high-quality products at affordable prices. Choices range from chocolates, potato chips, cereals, Korean ice-cream to non-food products like tissue, laundry detergent, diapers and more. Price points are from Php50 to Php1,000.