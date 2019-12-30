Netflix reveals the most popular titles of 2019 in The Philippines

Netflix has announced its list of the most popular titles of 2019 in The Philippines.

Full breakdown below:

TOP 10 MOST POPULAR RELEASES OF 2019

Netflix’s Original ‘6 Underground’ is this year’s most watched title in the Philippines. Filipino movies such as Mikhail Red’s ‘Eerie,’ Viva Films’ ‘Miss Granny,’ and ‘Ang Babaeng Allergic sa Wifi’ also made it to this year’s most popular movie titles in the country.

‘The Witcher’ dominated the most popular series for 2019. The Filipinos’ love for Korean titles is further validated by the inclusion of ‘Hotel Del Luna,’ ‘Kingdom,’ and ‘Love Alarm’ to the most popular series list for 2019.

Several other fan favorite Netflix Original Series such as ‘Umbrella Academy,’ Sex Education,’ and ‘Stranger Things’ also made it to this year’s list.

This lineup shows the quality, diversity, and variety of entertainment choices that Filipinos enjoyed on Netflix in 2019, from Filipino to Hollywood and Korean movies and shows, and across multiple genres including sci-fi fantasies, live action, romantic comedies and more.