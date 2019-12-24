New Year’s Eve Moveable Feast and 2020 Countdown Party at the All-New Straight Up Roof Deck Bar of Seda BGC

Carrying on with its holiday tradition, Seda BGC is ringing in the new year with its own countdown party featuring a delightful display of fireworks at the all-new Straight Up roof deck bar on the 21st floor of its expansion tower.

The evening starts with a moveable feast in not just one — but three — party venues guests can cross over to. From Seda BGC’s highest points to the poolside, guests will have a whole night to savor the range of buffet flavors before the countdown begins.

The main dinner will be at Straight Up on the 21st floor, featuring a guest band amp-ing up the mood with party music throughout, livening up the festivities with their rendition of pop and dance hits from yesteryear to the present.

Guests can then enjoy pica-pica at the 16th level of the original building, and/or barbecue straight-from-the-grill at the poolside with entertainment from a guest DJ.

At midnight, sparkling fireworks ring in the New Year! Straight Up will have its own exciting display, and in addition, provide guests with an unobliterated view of other fireworks simultaneously lighting up the sky from various points of the metro and even beyond.

The best way to enjoy all of these is to stay overnight at Seda BGC with the “New Year’s Revelry” package for December 31-January 1 that combines accommodations and two tickets to the countdown party, plus buffet breakfast the next day.

Tickets to the New Year’s Eve Moveable Feast and 2020 Countdown Party are available at Straight Up or at Seda BGC’s Front Desk at Php5,888 nett each. Private rooms at Straight Up are also available for small groups.

Seda BGC is located at 30th Street cor. 11th Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, Metro Manila.