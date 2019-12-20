RedDoorz gives underprivileged kids Moments To Celebrate with 100 Open Doors Campaign

0 comment

RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest growing hotel chain, spread the joy of Christmas early this year by giving children from marginalized communities from across the Philippines access to one-hundred rooms at various RedDoorz hotels, as part of its recently launched #MomentsToCelebrate holiday campaign.

RedDoorz worked with Virlanie Foundation, Sunshine Corner Ministry of Encouragement Inc., and United Muslim, Christian and Lumad for Peace and Development in Mindanao to give one hundred children nationwide – from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – their first-ever travel experience in the form of special pre-Christmas treats and an overnight stay at RedDoorz hotels. Under supervised conditions from qualified volunteers and child guardians, the children were chaperoned for a series of Christmas themed events including educational learning sessions, parlor games and team-building exercises.

Caleb Uy, Donor Relations Officer of Virlanie Foundation, one of the beneficiary communities of RedDoorz’s #MomentsToCelebrate campaign, said, “This experience was a great learning opportunity. Staying in a hotel for the first time and indulging in new, enjoyable activities excited the children and gave them an early Christmas memory that they’ll never forget. This was the first time that a number of them felt that they belonged as part of a larger, caring community, encouraging them to try new things.”

RedDoorz kicked-off the program in Davao City on November 23, where RedDoorz employees surprised the staff and children of the United Muslim, Christian and Lumad For Peace and Development in Mindanao – a non-profit organization caring for Lumads, indigenous people, and informal settlers in Mindanao – with an impromptu Christmas party complete with food, games and prizes.

Virlanie Foundation kids from marginalized communities in Metro Manila were treated by RedDoorz, to an overnight stay at a RedDoorz hotel topped by a mini Christmas Party on November 24. RedDoorz also partnered with Sunshine Corner Ministry of Encouragement, Inc., a child-caring institution catering to the needs of abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Cebu City, to give the children a fun day they would never forget on November 26.

RedDoorz Country Marketing Manager Raenald De Jesus highlighted why RedDoorz wanted to give back to the underprivileged sections of the community through this initiative. He said, “These children have had a disadvantageous start in life and we wanted to give them the chance to experience a fun-filled weekend before Santa Claus sets off with his bag of goodies. RedDoorz launched its #MomentsToCelebrate campaign this holiday season to spread cheer by enabling more people to travel, and to remind more Filipinos to create quality moments with their loved ones.”

RedDoorz now has more than 200 partner hotels in over 20 cities nationwide.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

