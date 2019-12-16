Rockin New Year’s Eve at F1 Hotel Manila

Experience one of the most exciting events in welcoming the New Year only at F1 Hotel Manila.

Dabble in the Foam and Glow New Year Countdown in partnership with Jack Daniels and Hoegaarden! Inclusive of unlimited featured cocktails from 10 PM to 1:00 AM for only PHP 2,088 net per person. With guest DJs, XO and Bandit, performing on stage to hype the coming year, you’ll be psyched from dusk until the dawning of 2020!

Get your party fix as you book the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve room promotion with the inclusion of an overnight accommodation in a Fort Suite Room. With a breakfast buffet for 2 persons, a free one (1) serving of Chocolate Mud Slide and two (2) free tickets to the Foam and Glow New Year Countdown, let yourself run free and party the night away as the world opens the doors to the New Year!

The holidays do not end at F1 Hotel Manila as we offer a whole new staycation package for the whole month to continue ringing in your merry celebrations. The Hello, January! room package is inclusive of an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room with a free breakfast buffet for two (2) persons. With this package, gift yourself the proper pre and post celebration for that fit and fresh start!

Start the year right with great deals from F1 Hotel Manila.