Champion kindness this holiday season when you PayMaya It Forward

With the holiday season upon us, it often means spending time to finish work deadlines before the Christmas break, racing to complete our shopping for gifts, and enjoying Christmas parties with friends and family. But it is also the perfect time to focus on gratitude and giving, to share our blessings and to pay it forward to our fellow Filipinos.

In celebration of kindness this holiday season, PayMaya launches its “PayMaya It Forward” campaign to inspire Filipinos to “pay it forward” by doing random acts of kindness towards their fellow Filipinos, in the spirit of digital and financial inclusion.

Whether it’s gifting load to your trusted helper at home, sharing a meal to the security guard in your office, buying a bag for a scholar, donating to those affected by recent natural disasters, or simply giving to those in need, one small act of goodness can definitely go a long way.

Igniting the PayMaya It Forward movement are content creators like Ramon Bautista, Carlo Ople, Patrice Averilla, David Guison, Angel Dei, and many more. They are embracing the movement, spurring conversation through the hashtag #PayMayaItForward, sharing their own acts of kindness to include everyone in the spirit of this holiday season, and encouraging their followers to do the same.

As a way of giving back, PayMaya also designed a simple way for their PayMaya account holders to pay it forward each time they pay via PayMaya QR by matching the amount of cashback they will receive from the ongoing QR promo and donating the amount to support youth education.

From December 16-31, 2019, PayMaya users can get 1%, 10%, and 100% cashback whenever they scan-to-pay using PayMaya QR at any partner merchant. Every successful cashback means a chance to help a Filipino youth achieve his dreams through education.

The promo beneficiary for this PayMaya It Forward campaign is the Gawad Kalinga School for Experiential and Entrepreneurial Development (GK-SEED), a learning institution that gives scholarship to young people from poor communities across the country who want to pursue a two-year Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-accredited course on social entrepreneurship.

With that heart-warming double deal, there are more reasons to keep using PayMaya and give back this season. And if you don’t have your own PayMaya account yet, there’s still time to download the app via Google Play or App Store, sign up for an account, make the most of it, and give this Christmas. Remember, when you’re paying it forward this Christmas, don’t pay cash, PayMaya.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 23901, Series of 2019.