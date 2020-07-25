2 in 1 Popeyes favorites with Lit Pairings promo

0 comment

Can’t get enough of Popeyes’ poppin’ goodness? You’re in luck as your Popeyes will be pairing well-loved treats in one satisfying meal with its new Lit Pairings promo.

This new special promo is available in two options: Pair a flaky and buttery Biscuit with the sweet and savory Popeyes’ Spaghetti for P120.00 or with a three-piece crispy and juicy Chicken Tenders for P140.00. The Biscuits are available in Honey, Hazelnut, and White Chocolate flavors. Both options also come with a drink.

Aside from the delicious treats, you’ll also get a cute and special toy for every order of a Lit Pairings meal. The free toy is available until stocks last.

The Lit Pairings offer is exclusively available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph until August 2, 2020, so make sure to get it while you still can!

Popeyes is open at at Arcovia City, Alabang Town Center, NU Mall of Asia, SM San Lazaro, Kroma Tower, SM Southmall, Ali Mall, Eastwood, and Robinsons Place Manila.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

