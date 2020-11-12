“2020” Agents of Change: 10 Artists Supporting Artists

Art enthusiasts Giorgio Guglielmino and Hugo Bunzl in partnership with The Drawing Room, launched an art project celebrating Filipino talent. They produced a portfolio titled “2020” containing 10 original photographs each numbered and signed by ten of the most talented artists / photographers in the Philippines.

The portfolio, in an edition of 33 copies, will be sold through the Drawing Room Gallery and with the sales, five Filipino artists will receive each one a grant of PHP 300,000. The five awardees will be chosen by an independent panel among the names that each artist participating in the project will submit.

With the collaboration of Angel Velasco Shaw and the facilities of Pioneer Studios for the production, the works in the portfolio tackle the unique struggles Filipinos are facing during the current health crisis and represent an insight on the works of the following participating artists:

At Maculangan – One of the most respected photographers in the country, Maculangan is known for his crisply shot portraits and beautifully lit interiors.

Gina Osterloh – Osterloh is a conceptual artist who uses photography to question one’s notion of identity and is well known in the international art community.

Kawayan de Guia – Known for his unique and bold style, de Guia is known for his ability to transform seemingly unrelated objects into one seamless picture.

Kiri Dalena – Dalena is well-recognized in the international art community for her works on Philippine history, politics, and social justice.

Manny Montelibano – Montelibano’s work is always subtle in its expression of the psychology of contemporary socio-political and religious structures.

Neal Oshima – Oshima’s works cover a wide range of subjects, yet all carry his signature style of expressiveness and storytelling.

Paul Pfeiffer – An internationally applauded visual artist, Pfeiffer is known for his use of modern technology to create nuanced art pieces.

Poklong Anading – This contemporary artist likes to assume the role of observer in his images that explore fact and memory.

Wawi Navarroza – A multi-awarded contemporary artist, Navarroza’s works often delve into Self and how life often meets art in strange ways.

Yason Banal – Banal is a multimedia artist who uses his work to explore hidden meanings within common images.