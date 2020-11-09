3M and Philippine Business for Social Progress Donated PPE and Hygiene Kits to Ospital ng Maynila

3M and Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP) recently donated 200 personal protective equipment, including hazmat suits, respirators, and face shields to Ospital ng Maynila. The set also included 200 hygiene kits for patients and frontliners.

In partnership with United Way (UW) Worldwide, this donation is part of a USD100,000 corporate grant from 3M to the Philippines to support relief projects for the vulnerable people who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ospital ng Maynila is one of the 16 hospitals to receive this grant, while PBSP is the local UW organization.

Joining the handover of the donations are (L-R): Reynaldo Antonio Laguda, President and CEO, Philippine Business for Social Progress; Asuncion Balisado, Chief Nurse, Ospital ng Maynila; Atty. Malaya Capulong, MD, Chief Admin Officer, Ospital ng Maynila; Bettina Luz, President and Country Leader, 3M Philippines; and Dr. Ma. Cecilia Cuaresma-Cruz, Chief of Clinics, Ospital ng Maynila.