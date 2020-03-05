5 adulting things that are easier than they look

Some of us dread it, but we all have to do it eventually—that’s adulting for you, and every millennial gets to a point in their lives where they have to start looking out for themselves.

Why is adulting so scary, though? Many will say that everything an adult has to do to keep their life on track is daunting and overwhelming. Some won’t grow up knowing the important life skills required to be a fully-functioning and operating citizen.

The good thing about the 21st century, however, is that people have invented many ways to make adulting a lot easier than it looks. Check out these five things that only seem difficult—but can be easy as 1,2,3!

Cleaning and laundry

When you’re an adult, you often won’t be able to rely on your parents or helpers to clean your house and do your laundry, especially if you’re living alone. The good thing is thanks to technology and easy-to-use hardware, cleaning your house and washing your clothes not only become convenient, but they’re also made fun! Things like small vacuum cleaners, effective mops, wrinkle removers for your clothes, etc. are a great way to make you look like a responsible adult.

DIY fixes

Sometimes, there will be something that needs minor fixing, may it be a loose cabinet or a leaky faucet and for one reason or another there might be no other person to fix it than yourself. Don’t fret—you can always learn how to repair things and even learn a new skill via the power of the internet! And if you still can’t fix something on your own, the internet still makes it a lot easier to find someone who can.

Organization

When you’re an adult, you’re going to have a lot more things to keep track of. The art of organizing your stuff or even your life is made a whole lot easier now not only with the available planners at your favorite bookstore (or coffee shop), but also with productivity apps for your smartphone, tablet, or PC. There’s an app available to track your finances, meetings and even your daily outfit! You can find an app that fits your every need. There’s no reason for you to not forget anything now!

Banking

Let’s face it—banking is one of the most daunting things you’ll ever have to do as an adult. Imagine falling in line for hours, eating so much of your time! Fortunately, banks everywhere have made it a lot easier and simpler for you to make online transactions through their mobile apps or through their websites. No more having to wait in long lines every single time!

Cooking

Eating out all the time puts a huge strain on your wallet, so as an adult you’ll want to cook your own food. Cooking might be one of the most difficult things a millennial can do because it can be time-consuming, plus it’s mistakes are inevitable if they don’t have much experience—but have no fear, you don’t have to be a master chef to whip up a great meal!

All you need are the willingness to learn and of course the right ingredients, like Datu Puti’s Adobo Series that lets you make great adobo in a fool-proof and no-fail way. Just follow three easy steps: pour, simmer, and serve—voila! Now you can easily and quickly make adobo that tastes just like what you grew up eating, anytime you want!

Datu Puti’s Adobo Series is available in all major supermarkets and convenience stores in five variants: Classic Adobo, Pininyahang Adobo, Spicy Adobo, Adobo sa Gata, and Humba. Say Bye Bye Sablay and start making your favorite adobo as easy as 1,2,3 today!