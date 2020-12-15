5 things to do with your doggos for the Christmas season

Dogs are not just pets for fur-parents. They are part of the family and are involved in activities and household decisions. This is especially true for the Christmas season when everyone gets together and spends time with their loved ones. If you’re looking for ways to treat your doggos for the holidays, here are five simple things you can do so they can also have a jolly Christmas:

Take them out to admire the holiday decor. Dogs will love the colorful explosion of Christmas lights and decor, so try to schedule your walks in the evening. Let them explore this new version of the neighborhood, but always keep them on a leash so they don’t get too close and damage the decor or hurt themselves.

Snap holiday photos. Cap off 2020 with a cute photoshoot with your furbaby. The year may have been tough but you can snap some holiday photos to have fond memories amid uncertain times. The photos can be shot anywhere, but you can make it more “extra” by having your dogs wear costumes. Matching Christmas sweaters will always be a hit and guaranteed likes and tons of “awww” when you post photos on social media.

Get them a gift. Part of the Christmas tradition is to give gifts and there’s no reason why your dog shouldn’t get one too. Maybe it’s time to get a new set of toys or a more comfortable bed? You can also get them more of their favorite treats so they have something to look forward to every day.

Extend cuddle time. They say some of the best gifts aren’t material things and the same could be applied to dogs. Make their Christmas more special by giving them more cuddles. The cold weather is the perfect time to snuggle up under a blanket while watching a movie.

Upgrade to a healthier diet. Take their mealtime experience to the next level by improving their food. Ideally, their diet should consist of delicious yet nutritious dishes so they stay healthy. Tasty dog food will make them think there’s a special occasion every day.

Make mealtimes more exciting with Maxime, a premium dog food brand by Pilmico, which has over 20 years of experience in producing quality animal feeds. Maxime contains all the vitamins and nutrients so doggos stay happy, active, tough, and smart. It comes with prebiotics and probiotics for better immunity, DHA for a sharper mind, and Omega 3 and 6 for a healthy heart, and a shinier coat and fur.

Maxime is the newest brand in Pilmico’s long-standing history of providing quality animal nutrition products, it comes in two variants created for puppies and adult dogs. Maxime Prime Dog Diet is made with the best ingredients for a complete and balanced diet. The adult variant is enhanced with probiotics, while both adult and puppy variants are specially formulated with prebiotics to better absorb nutrients; strengthen their hearts, bones, and teeth; and have a healthier tummy.

The Maxime Elite Prime Dog Diet is packed with high levels of prebiotics, antioxidants, and optimized omega 3 and 6. The Maxime Elite Puppy variant is enriched with DHA to promote brain development and a healthier immune system, while Maxime Elite Adult is fortified with omega 3 & 6 for a healthy heart and shinier fur and coat. Both variants contain added yucca extract to control stool odor and multi-animal proteins to reduce possible food allergies.

The best way fur-parents can show their love for their doggos is by giving them the best care possible. These five simple tips will give doggos everywhere a merry Christmas