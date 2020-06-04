8 tips to help your TikTok videos stand out

When you hear the song “Don’t Start Now” by English singer/songwriter Dua Lipa, what initially comes to mind? Do you imagine the visually stunning music video tied to it, or is your mind flooded with mental images of a plethora of dance covers on TikTok?

Indeed, TikTok has become a global phenomenon and, lately, has sort of become a therapy for most people especially in light of the community quarantines enforced worldwide. And with millions of active users on the platform, coming up with fresh and unique videos may seem like a daunting task.

Fear not because collecting plenty of views, likes, and followers on this rapidly growing platform is not impossible. Here are 8 tips on how to make Tik-Toks that stand out:

Immerse yourself in the “For You” page

Developing ideas and crafting them into your latest TikTok might be difficult due to the sea of clips already out there. But who says you can’t draw inspiration from these clips? Binge watch videos on the “For You” page to get a sense of what’s hot, what’s not, and what hasn’t been created yet.

Use your own audio clips

While TikTok has a vast library of songs and audio clips, they are only offered in segments lasting no more than a minute. Got a favorite? Why not use a separate device to play audio clips of your choice. Be wary of copyright infringement though.

Make every second count

To get a higher viewership count, make sure that the first few seconds of your TikTok has an impact that will easily reel people in. Try baked-in captions or brief and creative intros on your videos to entice viewers to watch your clips entirely.

Showcase your “talent,” but be yourself

TikTok is considered a safe space for people who want to explore and broadcast their skills and talents. Whether it’s dancing, singing, acting, cooking, or showing how talented you are at being talentless–that actually garners a lot of engagement–show the world what makes you, you. Just make sure to maintain authenticity because that is what the audience likes.

Go all out

While you’re at it, make sure to give it your all and showcase the best version of you. Don’t be ashamed of being a bit “extra”. Put on your best outfits, apply makeup, and unleash a burst of energy–it’ll only be a few seconds anyway.

Be relatable

Another way to make your TikToks stand out is to make them as relatable as possible. Try kickstarting ideas with a few unique questions like “How do I react during monumental scenes in a certain renowned movie?” or “How do I look when I wake up on different days of the week?”

Add in multiple hashtags

Maybe you’re thinking: “…but having a ‘gazillion’ hashtags is so 2013.” While that may be true for Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, there is certainly zero judgement on the use of hashtags by the TikTok community. In fact, using a ton of hashtags like #fyp and #tiktokph, increases your chances of landing on the “For You” page.

Engage in a “Duet”

Joining forces with fellow “TikTokers” not only allows for wider audience engagement, but ensures a fun and interactive experience. Plus, you get to make new friends in the process.

Bonus tip: Follow influential profiles

Much like in fashion and design, it’s always good to have pegs that are consistent with your style and taste. Follow your favorite TikTokers and celebrities to be in the loop for latest trends. And while you’re at it, follow the brand on TikTok at @vivophilippines to get fresh and creative updates on products and services.