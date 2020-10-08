917Ventures partners with Perx Technologies to power the largest lifestyle loyalty & merchant coalition in the Philippines

917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Globe Telecom has entered into a strategic partnership with Singapore-based Lifestyle Marketing SaaS Platform, Perx, to enable large enterprises and merchants to co-exist and engage consumers more effectively.

With the partnership, Zeal, a brand under 917Ventures and the region’s largest consumer loyalty and rewards coalition marketplace, will be able to drive in-app customer engagement through interactive, gamified digital customer experiences that reward customers for their every action.

Besides powering the Zeal app, the partnership will also allow RUSH to fully integrate with Perx’s lifestyle marketing platform to provide an end-to-end, enterprise-class marketing technology offering to large B2C enterprises in the Philippines.

RUSH is 917Ventures’ loyalty and e-commerce solution that empowers businesses to create, manage, and monitor their own custom-branded website and mobile app. The platform will be powered by Perx’s intuitive engagement mechanics, new-age loyalty, rewards marketplace, gamification and deep campaign management functionality. This will enable large enterprises and merchants to build their own 2-sided rewards marketplace to continuously and dynamically acquire, engage and retain customers.

“Perx’s deep multi-industry expertise and its end-to-end SaaS solution are well aligned with our mobile-first approach towards customer acquisition, engagement and retention. This strategic partnership will enable us to scale, transform and add value to where it matters – the end consumer,” said Zeal & RUSH Entrepreneur in Residence, Glenn Estrella.

Commenting on the partnership, Anna Gong, CEO, Perx Technologies, said, “Perx is thrilled to partner with 917Ventures who are driven by consumer-focused innovations. We are excited about the go-to-market potential that the RUSH & Perx collaboration presents to transform large enterprises into delightfully engaging lifestyle marketplaces for customers.”

The Perx Platform moves the needle beyond typical customer loyalty and passive collection of loyalty points. The platform’s intuitive user experience allows the Zeal app and enterprise marketers to build highly configurable and personalised engagements swiftly, to reduce time-to-market and to boost interactivity for a more delightful customer experience.

The Perx Platform transforms last-mile in-app interactions and user preferences, into real-time actionable insights. The instant feedback on live campaigns and rewards become valuable inputs for enterprises and merchants to further enhance their future customer engagement mechanics and strategy. The platform enables marketers to instantly gratify customers for their actions and increase engagement levels both online and offline.

Leveraging on the rich asset base of Globe, 917Ventures is strategically positioned to redefine mobile-first customer engagement and create solutions that can deliver indelible value not only for over 80 million consumers in the Philippines but also in the Asia Pacific Region.