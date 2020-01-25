A new Popeyes is poppin’ at SM Southmall

Las Piñas City gets more poppin’ as Popeyes opens one of its newest stores at SM Southmall.

After the success of Popeyes in Alabang, Popeyes is set to level up mall goers’ dining experience as it once again brings the world-famous Cajun flavors to the south!

“Our successful store openings have immensely motivated us to bring Popeyes to the heart of more Filipinos. With our SM Southmall store, we are excited to let shoppers enjoy our world-class chicken at their convenience,”said Ton Gatmaitan, the marketing director of Kuya J Group, the parent company of Popeyes in the Philippines.

Thrilled foodies who celebrated the new and trendy Popeyes SM Southmall also feasted on thesignature juicy – but not greasy -Popeyes fried chicken while being serenaded by local indie band Sud who performed their soulful music during the opening.

Popeyes fried chicken is packed with unique Cajun-inspired flavors from Louisiana, USA and can be made more mouthwatering when paired with a dash of honey for a sweet and savory combination.

Show more lovin’ for our famously delicious Popeyes Fried Chicken, South peeps, as Popeyes SM Southmall is NOW OPEN for you to enjoy with the whole fam and squad! See y’all around! #LoveThatChicken #PopeyesPH Posted by Popeyes Philippines on Sunday, January 19, 2020

Southmall foodies also savored other flavorsome meals with Popeyes’ must-try menu items like the iconic honey biscuits, shrimp and fish burgers, and Cajun fries. There were also other delicious treats such as the hazelnut and white chocolate biscuits, and the Popeyes spaghetti, which isexclusive to Popeyes’ branches in the Philippines.