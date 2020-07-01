ABS-CBN paid Gov’t P71.5B in taxes in 17 years

0 comment

ABS-CBN Group chief financial officer (CFO) Ricardo Tan said that ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiaries contributed P71.5 billion in taxes to the national economy within a period of 17 years.

From 2003 to 2019, ABS-CBN as a group paid P71.5 billion in taxes,” Tan said in the tenth hearing for ABS-CBN’s franchise application at the House of Representatives today (July 1).

During the hearing, Rep. Carlos Zarate pointed out the significant impact to the economy if ABS-CBN entirely shuts down.

Sa panahon ngayon na grabe po ang krisis na dinadaanan natin, na pinalala pa ng pandemya ng COVID, ito yung bilyon na pwede mawala rin in the next 10 or 25 years, na supposedly na papasok sa ating pambansang ekonomya,” Zarate said.

He added that the looming layoffs in ABS-CBN this August does not only mean job losses but also lost income tax remitted to the government.

Meanwhile, BIR assistant commissioner Manuel Mapoy stood by the previous statement of BIR Large Tax Payers Audit Division 3 head Simplicio Cabantac Jr. that ABS-CBN has been regularly paying its corporate taxes for the past years. In fact, ABS-CBN paid P15,382,423,364.16 in taxes from 2016 to 2019.

In terms of violations or issues related to ABS-CBN’s payment of taxes, Mapoy said “there is no outstanding delinquent account as we speak.”

He added that among the country’s top taxpayers, ABS-CBN ranked 65th in 2016, 275th in 2017, and 339th in 2018.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Gateway Gallery: Experience the museum in your pocket

Team Orange 0 comments
The digitalization of Gateway Gallery continues as it launches a mobile app that will provide an interactive and more accessible art experience to the public. The Gateway Gallery mobile app,…

CIS Bayad Center welcomes new CEO Lawrence Y. Ferrer

Team Orange 0 comments Business
CIS Bayad Center, Inc., the biggest and widest multi-channel payment platform in the Philippines, has named Lawrence Y. Ferrer as its new Chief Executive Officer and President. Lawrence replaces Manuel…

OPM, PAMI, and Sentro appeal ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal in Congress

Team Orange 0 comments Music
The Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM), Professional Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) and labor center Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (Sentro) asked lawmakers to consider the livelihood of affected…

More than 3.5 million Filipinos now support GCash Forest

Team Orange 1 comments Advocacies
Not even the global threat of the COVID-19 pandemic can stop advocates from saving planet Earth, as the number of GCash Forest Green Heroes recently hit an all-time high of…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone