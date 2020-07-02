ABS-CBN thanks talent managers, singers for speaking out in support of the Kapamilya network

ABS-CBN expressed its gratitude to Professional Artists Managers, Inc. (PAMI) and Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) for speaking in solidarity with the network and calling for the renewal of ABS-CBN’s broadcast franchise.

“We are very grateful to PAMI and OPM for conveying to our lawmakers why ABS-CBN should be allowed to continue serving the Filipino. We continue to draw strength and inspiration from our colleagues and all the people we serve,” said ABS-CBN chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes.

At the franchise hearing on Tuesday (June 30), PAMI president June Rufino and OPM president Ogie Alcasid urged Congress to grant ABS-CBN a new franchise, noting its contributions to the industry and the employment opportunities the network provides for artists.

In her statement, Rufino said its members and 400 artists who represent 5,000 families would be burdened by unemployment if ABS-CBN is denied of its franchise.

“It is therefore our humble plea to the honorable franchise committee to find it in your hearts and consciousness the future of over 5,000 families who are dependent and hopeful for your affirmative decision on the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN,” she said.

Alcasid, meanwhile, said ABS-CBN’s music platforms and TV shows have helped singers and songwriters showcase their talent and helped them provide a better life for their families.

“Naniniwala po kami na napakalaki po ng naitulong at maitutulong pa ng kanilang music platforms upang matulungan po ang ating mga local singers at songwriters na maipalabas at maiparinig ang kanilang created content tulad ng kanilang mga awitin at ang kanila pong performances,” he said.

“Napakarami na pong singer ang nabigyan ng pagkakataon na maiahon angkanilang pamilya at mabigyan ng kaliwanagan ang kanilang mga pangarap na maging isang ganap na singer,” added Alcasid.

At the same hearing, Rufino said that PAMI and its members hope that they would be able to continue working with ABS-CBN, saying that ABS-CBN’s top-quality programs bring joy to Filipinos.

“In our own little way, we are deeply blessed and honored to be part of ABS-CBN’s many ways to be of service to the Filipinos worldwide. It is in our prayers that we will be allowed to keep on doing what we are truly and passionately love to do,” she said.

Talent managers and ABS-CBN artists earlier agreed to take pay cuts in their talent fees for currently airing shows to help the network mitigate the impact of its broadcast shutdown.

“We thank PAMI and all talent managers for their understanding and consideration as we continue to bring joy and entertainment to our audiences through our programs,” said Vidanes.

The network recently brought back some of its teleseryes and live entertainment shows via the Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV nationwide. These include “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” “A Soldier’s Heart,” “Love Thy Woman,” “Magandang Buhay,” “The Voice Teens,” “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and “It’s Showtime.” It also launched two new shows namely “Paano Kita Mapapasalamatan” and “Iba Yan.”