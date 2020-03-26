ABS-CBN TVplus’ KBO offers fresh movies “Hello Love Goodbye,” “Unbreakable,” “Block Z,” “James and Pat and Dave,” and “Isa Pa With Feelings”

Staying at home definitely won’t be boring as ABS-CBN TVplus and SKY offer KBO movies fresh from the cinema like “Unbreakable,” “Block Z,” “James and Pat and Dave,” and “Isa Pa With Feelings” this March and April.

Trouble leads to a strong friendship between Mariel (Bea Alonzo) and Deena (Angelica Panganiban) in “Unbreakable.” Even if they are separated by circumstances, their friendship grows stronger. But their friendship is tested when Justin (Richard Gutierrez) enters their lives. Catch it as it airs March 27 (Friday).

“Block Z,” the most talked about zombie movie of Mikhail Red also premieres on KBO this April 3 (Friday). Follow PJ (Julia Barretto), Lucas (Joshua Garcia), Erika (Maris Racal), Myles, Bebeth (Dimples Romana), and PJ’s father Mario (Ian Veneracion), as they desperately try to survive a viral outbreak.

Meanwhile, Loisa Andalio, Ronnie Alonte, and Donny Pangilinan bring lots of love in “James and Pat and Dave,” the sequel to “Vince, Kath, and James.” The film follows the life of James after “VKJ.” After giving his mother problems, James is forced to live with his lola in their resort in the province. He meets Pat, an assistant manager of the beach resort his grandmother owns and the person assigned to train him and change his attitude. Watch out if Pat can really change James and what will be Dave’s (Donny Pangilinan) role in her life this April 9 (Thursday).

The highest grossing Filipino movie, “Hello, Love, Goodbye” starring Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards is back on TV this April 17 (Friday). Relive the uncoventional love story of Joy (Kathryn Bernardo), a domestic helper in HongKong who dreams to go to Canada, and Ethan, a happy go lucky bartender in Hong kong who is trying to build a permanent in the said country. As the two meet, watch how they change each other’s lives and the film gives its viewers a glimpse of the lives of the OFWs in Hong Kong.

Airing back to back with “Hello Love Goodbye,” is Maine Mendoza and Carlo Aquino’s “Isa Pa With Feelings.” In Maine and Carlo’s first team up, the film revolves around Mara (Maine), an inspiring architect and his neighbour Gail (Carlo), who is deaf. Their lives gets intertwined when Gail becomes Mara’s sign language instructor. See what happens to their friendship and if love blossoms between them.

Aside from the four movies, Louise delos Reyes’ “My Bakit List” also premieres on the small screen this April 24 (Friday). While on a soul-searching journey, Dess (Louise), bumps into Ejay, her ex-boyfriend who left her without any explanation. If this will be second chances or another heartbreak is a question she will try to answer.

