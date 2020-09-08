Acer offers great deals and freebies on Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day

Leading technology company Acer is teaming up with online shopping platform Shopee for 9.9 Super Shopping Day on September 9, 2020, where shoppers can get amazing deals and freebies such as free Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student and RAM upgrades on the brand’s popular products Aspire 5, Nitro 5 and Swift 3.

If you’re still looking for the perfect online learning gadget, these deals are irresistible. Every purchase of an Acer Aspire 5 Magic Purple (A514-53-31JZ) comes with a FREE Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student and a Free Acer Foldable Workstation Desk, all worth Php 12,998.

Get a FREE 4GB RAM Module update for every purchase of a Nitro 5 (AN515-43-R2WK).

Get a FREE Acer Foldable Workstation Desk for every purchase of an Acer Swift 3 (SF314-57-53X9). This promo bundle, worth Php 5,999, is available for a limited time.

“By teaming up with Shopee, which is a very popular online shopping platform in the country and region, we can reach many customers with tech needs who are not able to go to a store or a mall. Through this partnership, we help keep them safe in their homes, too,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer General Manager.

The Shopee 9.9 Super Shopping Day will run from August 19 to September 9, 2020. It will feature exciting promos like free shipping with ₱0 minimum spend, daily flash deals for as low as ₱9, and bigger discounts when shoppers use ShopeePay. Consumers will also get huge discounts up to 90% off on leading brands, win exciting prizes via in-app games, and many more.

Visit Acer’s Shopee Flagship Store and Official Social Media Pages for more details: https://shopee.ph/acerphilippines, Facebook – @AcerPH, Instagram – @acerph, Twitter – @acerphils, www.acer.com.