Acer launches online store with free delivery at any point in the Philippines for every purchase

The Covid-19 pandemic has strongly impacted the retail market globally. This unprecedented event forced consumers to accomplish school and office work at home. Students are now taking classes and examinations online while the majority of the workforce are currently doing virtual events, online meetings, and remote team activities.

With the whole world either quarantined or on full lockdown, these new standards resulted in the increase on the demands of PCs capable of consumers’ needs for use on their own homes.

In response to the clamor of consumers while complying with the requirements of social distancing, Acer Philippines launched its first online store via https://store.acer.com/en-ph/. With just one click, all those who deem to fulfill their tech needs can now relax in the comfort of their own home.

The online store will carry Acer Philippines’ bestselling products such as Acer Nitro, Acer Swift, Predator Helios, and Predator Triton. Also available at the online store are all-in-ones, monitors, and projectors.

Customers simply need to access the Acer Philippines online store (store.acer.com/en-ph) via their browser, choose the product they want, accomplish check out form, pay using any of the select credit cards, and wait for a confirmation email from Acer team. Delivery is free to any point in the Philippines and will take up to 5 business days in NCR and up to 14 business days outside NCR.

“We at Acer Philippines reassure everyone that public safety is still our priority and will treat it with utmost importance. Acer Philippines adheres to the rules and regulations set by the government during this quarantine,” said Acer Philippines’ General Manager, Sue Ong-Lim. “We make sure that our riders are in good health, wears necessary face masks, and constantly disinfects everything that they touch to avoid contamination.”

To help ease the stress of this pandemic, Acer will also be treating the public with up to PHP 13,000 worth of discounts and freebies for every pre-order of the new Thin and Light, AMD-powered, Acer Swift 3, from May 20, 2020 to June 3, 2020.