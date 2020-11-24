Filipino artist Acropolis Blues looks for acceptance in new single ‘City’

0 comment

Filipino alternative Pop-Rock artist JC Gurango aka Acropolis Blues is due to release his new single ‘City’ on Thursday 17th December 2020 following on from his successful debut album ‘The Marketplace’ in 2018. The track is written by JC himself and slickly produced by the talented Patrick Keyz aka KeyzMusic (Smooky MarGielaa, GeeYou) with mixing and mastering duties from Dante Tanedo (Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, Angeline Quinto).

Acropolis Blues says “The song’s about my struggle to fit in in my home country… I’ve always felt like a stranger… ‘City’ is about that feeling of being lost while the world around you seems to just keep going on and nobody cares. Specifically, it focuses on my personal struggle through that.”

The track explores the idea of being ostracized and looking for acceptance. This theme is especially prevalent in The Philippines now, as city communities continue to be pulled apart by long working hours, class inequality, overcrowding, plus air and noise pollution. Acropolis Blues aims to capture this from his own unique perspective, giving us an insight of his uphill battle to fit in throughout the hustle and bustle of his city and his disillusionment with not just the city but the way it drives people further away from human connections.

Against this setting, ‘City’ is set to a warm downtempo acoustic guitar backed by Acropolis Blues’ Pop-Punk vocals, which leaves the listener in a melancholic reflective state. His use of a drum machine halfway through the track drives the song forward and provides the base for his emotive vocals to shine.

Acropolis Blues draws from his own experiences, hailing from Quezon City, specifically the subdivision of Acropolis where the inspiration for his performance name came from. Having had an unorthodox upbringing compared to the large majority of the urban population and predominantly working with foreign clients as a software developer, Acropolis Blues gives us an insight of his own particular perception of the city that he calls home.

2020 is going to be a busy year for this multifaceted artist working on new projects.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Mega Global celebrates the 2nd National Sardines Day in the Philippines with Mega Bigay Sustansya sa Pasko launch and Mega Manufacturing Plant groundbreaking

Team Orange 0 comments
There is no doubt that sardines is a Filipino staple that has graced millions of dining tables for decades. It is affordable, delicious and it’s good for the body as…

Voices of Hope shed light to Cancer Game Plan 2.0

Team Orange 0 comments Events
“Over 140,000 Filipinos were diagnosed with cancer in 2018, with around 86,000 deaths recorded.” These were the statistics presented by Dr. Buenaventura Ramos Jr., President of the Philippine Society of…

TDCX Amid Tough Times: Keeping The #BeHappier Vibe Key To Sustained Performance

Team Orange 0 comments Business
With COVID-19 causing disruptions to businesses, employers face many challenges, among which are keeping the business’s head above water and the employee morale high. At a time when the concept…

Gameboys Level-Up Edition premieres globally on December 30 on Netflix

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Netflix will release the popular Filipino BL (Boys Love) web-series, Gameboys, globally as Gameboys Level-Up Edition, featuring never-seen-before scenes. Created by The IdeaFirst Company, the original version of the series…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone