Travel Advisory: AirAsia cancels all flights between Philippines and People’s Republic of China; existing recovery options extended to include Hong Kong & Macao flights

In compliance with the Philippine government’s directive imposing travel restrictions from the People’s Republic of China, AirAsia is cancelling all its flights between the Philippines and mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR until further notice from the Philippine government.

AirAsia is also extending the provisions to move flights, obtain a credit account or full refund for guests with flight bookings to/from all destinations in mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR.

All flights to and from Wuhan remain suspended until 29 February 2020.

All affected guests will be promptly notified via email or SMS. AirAsia strongly encourages guests to update their contact details using the “My Bookings” feature on airasia.com to ensure that they receive timely notifications. Guests can also check on their flights via the “Flight Status” function on airasia.com website and mobile app.

Apart from the Philippines, certain destinations within AirAsia’s flight network have imposed travel bans for guests based on nationalities, cities of origin, travel history or the purpose of travel. Guests are advised to check with their respective governments or embassy offices prior to travel.

The following options are available to AirAsia guests who were affected by the flight changes and travel bans:

1. Move flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Applicable for guests affected by cancelled flights (except flights to/from Wuhan) and travel restrictions imposed; OR

2. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. Applicable for all flights to/from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao until 15 February 2020 (or 29 February 2020 for flights to/from Wuhan only) that was ticketed prior to 28 January 2020; OR

3. Full refund: Obtain a full refund to your original payment method for the amount equivalent to your booking. Applicable for all flights to/from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao until 15 February 2020 that was ticketed prior to 28 January 2020.

Guests whose flights fall into the above date range can obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to that booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made with AVA at support.airasia.com. From the main menu categories available, click on “Refund” then “New Refund Request” and finally “AirAsia flights to/from Wuhan” for flights to/from Wuhan OR “China Voluntary Refund” for flights to/from other China destinations, including Hong Kong and Macao. From there, simply follow the instructions as directed by AVA.

For bookings made through travel agents including online travel agents, refund requests are to be made via the respective travel agents.

AirAsia assures that the safety and wellbeing of our guests and Allstars is our top priority. AirAsia is complying with advice and regulations from the local government, CAAC, global and local health authorities, including the World Health Organisation.

AirAsia guests who are in Wuhan are advised to abide by announcements made by the Government and health authorities, and to contact their respective diplomatic missions or embassies in mainland China for assistance.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.