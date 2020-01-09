AirAsia offers promotional fares at first major travel sale of 2020

Calling all travelers!

AirAsia is participating at the BDO Travel Sale happening in four different locations across the country.

Enjoy special promotional fares to international and domestic destinations available for booking during the first leg of the travel sale from January 9 to 12, 2020 at the SMX Convention Center Aura, SM Aura Premier, Taguig City, from 10:00 am to 8.00 pm.

“This year, AirAsia is even more committed to providing additional access to our products and services through various events and fairs. At the first major sale this year, guests can already tick off their dream destinations from their bucket lists as early as this month,” says AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla.

Visit AirAsia’s booth and book flights from Clark to domestic destinations from as low as P990.00 and to international destinations from P1,890.00, as well as flights from Manila to domestic destinations from P1,690.00 and to international destinations from P2,590.00.*

Travel period is from January 15, 2020 to March 02, 2021.

Since its inception in 2001, AirAsia has become one of the largest airline groups in the world, with over 600 million guests flown and more than 160 destinations in its network–including across Asia, Australia and the US.

You may also catch AirAsia at the BDO Travel Sale at The Atrium, SM Lanang, Davao from January 17 to 19, 2020; at SM City Cebu, Northwing from January 24 to 26, 2020; and at SM City Clark on February 21 to 23, 2020.

Guests are encouraged to check-in online at airasia.com, the AirAsia mobile app, or by using our self-service kiosks at airports. Guests who wish to make changes to their bookings or purchase additional add-ons such as pre-booked Santan meals or luggage may do so via the My Bookings portal at airasia.com.

* All-in one way fare. Our seats are limited and may not be available on all flights during public holidays, school breaks and weekends. Travel period restricted to 15 January 2020 to 2 March 2021 on selected routes. Refer to Terms and Conditions apply here.