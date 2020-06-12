Alden Richards backs ‘educational continuity’ as AMA’s newest Ambassador

AMA University and Colleges names Kapuso actor and host Alden Richards as its newest brand ambassador–joining its growing roster of celebrity education advocates.

Alden’s work with the country’s pioneer in IT education will support raising awareness for the crucial delivery of quality education as AMA University and Colleges shift to a full-online set-up in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. With its school year starting this month, the actor is promoting educational continuity through distance learning.

While showbiz and other on-ground commitments are put on hold, Alden continues to reach out and inspire people through his social media platforms, and community efforts in his hometown of Laguna.

He has consistently reminded people on the importance of staying home, physical distancing, and supporting frontliners to beat the coronavirus. With AMA University and Colleges, he is now using his influence to encourage continued learning during these trying times.

“This is a difficult period and marami talagang uncertainties. Pero learning must not stop. May option na ngayon ang students with AMA University and Colleges to continue their studies while staying healthy and safe at home with their families,” said the Centerstage host. “Matatapos din itong COVID-19, and continued education will help prepare you for what comes after.”

AMA University and Colleges are fully capable of providing alternative ways of studying as pre-pandemic, its campuses already offered Blended Learning, wherein students had a dynamic mix of classroom-based classes and online modules. Backed by its technological expertise as the country’s pioneer in IT education, AMA is more than ready to implement full-online learning until quarantines are lifted.

Understanding the risks and apprehensions of students and their parents, AMA University and Colleges will continue its full-online set-up until it is safe for physical classes to resume. Once that happens, the schools will then shift to a Blended Learning set-up. The full-online option is now available for new and returning students.

“As an educational institution, we recognize our responsibility in keeping our students as well as our educators safe. The threat of the coronavirus calls for a sustainable and flexible set-up that enables continued learning,” said Dr. Amable R. Aguiluz V, Founder and Chairman of AMA Education System who is considered as the father of IT education in the Philippines. “Our infrastructure and systems are equipped to accommodate students and ensure that they are able to continue their studies during this challenging time.”

Interested students need to pre-register through the AMA Education System website, www.amaes.edu.ph. Once qualified, students can then enroll in Senior High School, and Bachelor’s Degree Programs in Business, Communication, Engineering, Medicine, Nursing, Allied Health Programs and Information Technology-based college courses.