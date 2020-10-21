AOC Monitors launches AOC Masters Tournament for VALORANT

AOC, a world leader in gaming monitors*, is launching the ‘AOC Masters Tournament’, an exciting competition aimed at Asia’s fast-growing gaming community and fanbase.

The AOC Masters Tournament will see VALORANT teams drawn from across Asia, with entrants from Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand, pitting their skills against each other for a spot at the Grand Finals, set for December 2020.

AOC designs and creates award-winning top-performing monitors used by millions in over 120 countries. AOC has a large and loyal fanbase in the global gaming community, and its laser focus on the needs of gamers resulted in AOC-branded monitors capturing the No. 1 global slot for gaming-monitor in 2019. *

By hosting the online tournament, AOC is repaying its customers’ devotion by delivering a legendary tournament. Play, watch, and win is the name of the game. AOC Masters Tournament will be drawing in gamers and viewers in the spirit of a unified global gaming community.

Rising to the AOC Masters challenge in 2020

AOC Philippines is issuing a challenge to Filipino gamers to register in this tournament. Teams may join the tournament through https://bit.ly/AOCMastersTournamentRegistrations.

The champions of the Philippine tournament will have the chance to be sponsored by AOC Philippines as its official esports team for VALORANT, and will represent the country at the Grand Finals this December.

The AOC Masters tournament in the Philippines has a stacked prize pool thanks to AOC Monitors, AMD, and TeamGroup. With a tournament prize pool of 85,000 PHP, winners will also bring home exciting new products utilizing avant-garde technology. Not only will the tournament sharpen these teams’ skills, they will also bring home new equipment to help them play better.

Teams will compete in VALORANT, the newest esports title from Riot Games, creators of one of the largest esports games in the world, League of Legends. VALORANT’s tactical design and gameplay has enamored players and viewers, making it one of the leading games on the streaming platform Twitch with over 1.7 million viewers.

Reaching a wide audience keen to see who will be victorious

AOC Masters Tournament will be broadcasted online via multichannel livestreams, utilizing Twitch, the world’s leading video platform and community for gamers, as the main live broadcast channel, and additional broadcasts on YouTube and Facebook. Backed up with social media promotional updates from enthusiasts and KOLs on sites such as Instagram and Twitter, AOC is aiming to make its mark with this exciting new tournament.

By December, the teams of five will be competing across a series of finely-tuned VALORANT maps, while trading abilities and peeking around corners with weapons that reward accurate fire over spray-and-pray to see who will be crowned the ‘AOC Master team’.

To achieve success in this competitive tournament, gamers will need to exploit every advantage. Fast, lag-free models from AOC’s G2 and Agon product lines are examples of monitors designed to enhance gaming experience and performance, giving players a competitive edge.

Supporting the competitive part of gaming, AOC sponsors a variety of tournaments across the globe to help nurture esports and push the best players in the world to their absolute limits. AOC has, for example, held the APAC Cybercafe Tournament for the highly popular or PUBG. AOC has also partnered with the world’s most competitive esports teams and organizers, including the IeSF and the G2 Esports club, as well as the highly regarded and successful esports team RNG, to further develop superb products and to reach out and meet the needs of this unique audience. AOC is now the world leader in gaming monitors, according to figures from market analysis firm International Data Corporation (IDC).*

* IDC’s Quarterly Gaming Tracker for 2019Q4