Araneta City resumes mall foodcourts

Araneta City, Quezon City’s ultimate entertainment and transportation hub, gears up for the resumption of operations in its mall foodcourts and select transportation terminals starting Monday, June 22, 2020.

The reopening comes three weeks after the implementation of the general community quarantine (GCQ) in Metro Manila, which revives public operations at the City of Firsts.

For the mall foodcourts, Araneta City has placed measures to ensure proper physical distancing at the Food Express (Gateway Mall), Food Gallery (Ali Mall), and Food Plaza (Farmers Plaza). Markings are placed on tables to ensure limited seating capacity. Tables are arranged to ensure distance from each other.

Floor markings are provided to guide customers in queues, and safety reminders are installed in key areas of the foodcourts. Each stall also has alcohol dispensers ready for the customers.

Meanwhile, operations at the Beep Jeep terminal will be limited to just the Roces – Pantranco trip.

Floor markings and safety reminders are placed in the terminals to remind the riding public of social distancing and other health protocols.

The Beep Jeep terminal is at the Araneta City Bus Station.

“As we welcome back the public for their various daily activities, we are making sure that we put safety first here in the City of Firsts. We continue to implement precautionary measures that comply with the directives of health experts and the government,” according to Mr. Antonio T. Mardo, Senior Vice President for Operations of Araneta City.