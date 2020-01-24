Araneta City welcomes new beginnings and renewals for Chinese New Year 2020

Araneta City joins the celebration of the Chinese New Year on January 25, 2020, with new beginnings and renewals spurred by the White Metal Rat.

The year 2020 has jumpstarted for Araneta City by welcoming the first ever ibis Hotel brand in the country, the ibis Styles Hotel. As the Year of the White Metal Rat approaches, Araneta City looks forward to unveiling more developments and new beginnings that will revitalize the City of Firsts.

To invite prosperity this Chinese New Year, Chinese dragons and lions and Chinese Drummers will be performing in all malls, hotels, and residential buildings in the City.

Good luck and fortune also await shoppers and patrons of Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, and New Farmers Plaza on Chinese New Year. They will get a chance to hear from Feng Shui Master Hanz Cua, or get exclusive sessions with tarot card reader Rob Rubin. Participants will also have a chance to join the tassel knot décor making contest, take selfies or groupies in the Chinese New Year-themed photobooth, and enjoy many more exciting surprises.

To participate, one simply has to present a minimum single-receipt purchase of Php 500 from any Araneta City establishment in registration tables at the activity area of these malls from 11:00am to 3:00pm on January 25.

Famed hopia brand Eng Bee Tin is also expected to shower blessings on Chinese New Year. A minimum single-receipt purchase of Php 250.00 from any Araneta City food courts and Dampa entitles one with a free regular pack of Eng Bee Tin in any of its classic variants – monggo, ube, buko or pandan.

Everyone is also invited to join JC Santos and Bella Padilla for the “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets Mall Tour” on January 26, 2020, 4pm at the Activity Area of Farmers Plaza, Araneta City.

Have fun this Chinese New Year, and celebrate new beginnings and renewal only at the City of Firsts, Araneta City.