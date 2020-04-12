As Telemedicine Grows, Healthcare Organizations Must Secure Patient Care

The healthcare industry is no stranger to adopting new technologies to improve patient care. While most think of physical equipment, like MRI and X-ray machines, there is another piece of the puzzle that has played a critical role in today’s changing healthcare landscape – telemedicine. This practice has become more commonplace as new healthcare concerns arise and patients are unable to get in-person medical advice. As modern healthcare-related priorities continue to shift, telemedicine must be able to rise to the occasion, both for the sake of the public and medical professionals.

Cyber Criminals Targeting Telemedicine

As with any technology, healthcare organizations must be aware of the cyber risks that telemedicine can pose. While the concept of remote care provides many benefits, it can also open the door for cyber criminals to access the networks of healthcare organizations. This is largely due to the way the technology itself functions, with software, applications, and physical devices working in conjunction to connect remote patients to their healthcare providers.

The value of the data being transmitted between networks is what encourages cyber criminals to target telemedicine practices. If this data is accessed by the wrong person, it may not only impact general performance but could also put patient care at risk. According to Fortinet Healthcare CISO, Sonia Arista, “For healthcare organizations to remain compliant and maintain patient trust, they need to consider all potential risks to ensure this technology is not being exploited by threat actors.”

External Cyber Risks

When relying on remote communication, healthcare organizations do not have full control or visibility into the network they are connecting to. Patients that use messaging apps or video conferencing to get medical care are likely using a personal device designed for performance rather than security, and that is connected to an unsecured home or even public WiFi network. Cyber criminals are aware of a medical organization’s inability to manage third-party traffic, and they know that if they can exploit this vulnerability they can gain access to the healthcare organization’s networks and the valuable data they hold.

Internal Cyber Risks

While it is nearly impossible to ensure that patients’ networks are secure, healthcare organizations can take certain steps to ensure their own networks can withstand any potential cyber threat. This includes looking at their employees and how they approach security in regards to remote communication. For example, when working to secure patient-doctor consultations, a simple, easy to guess password is not enough. Instead, IT teams must implement controls that require proper, multifactor authentication and the validation of credentials to ensure private information does not fall into the wrong hands.

Securing Telemedicine with the Right Tools and Solutions

As the public health landscape shifts and the remote workforce becomes more prevalent, healthcare organizations must actively work to ensure their employees can maintain the safety of telemedicine. In addition to those tools that are designed to secure distributed networks without compromising performance, such as Secure SD-WAN solutions, healthcare IT teams should consider the following as they expand on their telemedicine initiatives: