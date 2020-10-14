Grateful at 30 Years: Avida Celebrates its Anniversary by Uplifting More Lives

Avida Land gives back and continues to be a staunch advocate of homegrown products and artistry as it marks its 30th year in the real estate industry. Celebrating one such milestone amid unprecedented times is a challenge, but the company viewed this as an opportunity to enrich more lives through purpose-driven collaborations with local livelihood brands. In keeping with Ayala Corporations crusade to uplift Filipinos lives, Avida has chosen to “celebrate life, as its very name denotes, for a cause.”

On its third decade of making dream homes a reality for middle-income Filipinos, Avida looks back with gratitude for its 49,863 live communities (and counting) while looking forward with hope for a better tomorrow. Fueled by this sense of gratitude and hope, the developer continues to champion lifestyle choices that inspire its communities and promote socially responsible everyday livingkicking off its 30th anniversary by supporting homegrown brands Rags2Riches and Messy Bessy, social enterprises that empower dignified local artisans and at-risk youth, respectively.

The partnership with Rags2Riches follows its previous collaboration, Homegrown Life + Style, a collection of eco-ethical artisanal crafts highlighting the rich Filipino culture. Avida has also partnered with Messy Bessy and its at-risk youth beneficiaries in the past, having tapped the brand for all-natural home products which served as welcome gifts to its homeowners.

For its 30-year feat, Avida once again teamed up with Rags2Riches and their community artisans for an exclusive line of merchandise called the Safe & Sound Care Set. The carefully curated items include a face mask with filters and a hand sanitizer, packaged in a personalized pouch. Multi-purpose organizers were also crafted especially for Avida, made of natural materials and indigenous textiles.

“Each set is intentionally designed to enrich the homes that they will be part of while empowering the people who made them,” says Reese Fernandez-Ruiz, President and Founding Partner of Rags2Riches. “Partnering with a company like Avida, especially during this challenging time, is encouraging and inspiring but on top of that, it is creating an actual positive impact on the lives of our community artisans.”

To further strengthen this impact, Avida also partnered once more with Messy Bessy in support of its mission to assure 30 scholars a college education through the 30 Years, 30 Scholars campaign. With each special set of organic and non-toxic home cleaning essentials handed to every new Avida homeowner, comes new hope for 30 at-risk youth who have chosen to go back to school.

Our goal is for all 30 of our scholars to finish the program armed with the first college degree in their family lifting the entire family out of poverty permanently, says Krie Reyes-Lopez, Founder and CEO of Messy Bessy. “Beyond the 30 scholars, Avida’s support will also spread our advocacy to their community who we know share in our aspirations for a healthier planet and a better future for everyone. Avida’s openness and generosity to support a small company like ours is truly inspiring us to continue our work providing greener, safer homes for more Filipino families, and brighter opportunities for our marginalized youth.”

In line with shared aspirations for a better future, these partnerships reinforce one of Avidas core thrusts, sustainability, as it expands its footprint nationwide: Rags2Riches and Messy Bessy promote sustainability not only with the materials that they use, but with their relationship with the communities that they support, in the same way that Avida has always developed sustainable communities and maintained a simple and seamless customer experience for its residents.

Inspired by the countless lives it has enriched throughout its three-decade run, Avida did not think twice about giving thanks by giving backand these tie-ups are a testament to the companys thankfulness.

“Celebrating life with gratitude and hope is more meaningful when we extend this hope to more Filipinos,” says Tess Tatco, Avida Land Marketing Head. “For us at Avida, there is no better way to express our immense gratitude for 30 eventful years in the industry than by partnering with local life and livelihood businesses driven by causes that are likewise close to our heart.”

Complementing its 30th anniversary efforts, Avida is gearing up for even more ways of enriching lives which include a series of informative webcasts aimed at empowering Filipinos to live their aspirations. On October 17, learn firsthand from industry expert Rex Mendoza of Rampver Financials on how you can make your dream home yours in these changing times. In the process, take inspiration from the thoughtfully designed new normal living spaces, in collaboration with Gussy Design, set to be unveiled during the launch of Avidas 360 Designer Showroom on October 24.

Visit www.avidaland.com to know more about Avidas 30th anniversary initiatives, and Avidas latest projects.