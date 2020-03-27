AXA extends payment deadline and coverage for COVID-19

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, is extending deadlines for payments due within the enhanced community quarantine and expanding insurance coverage related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“This is our way of helping our customers cope with the current situation. While on quarantine, we want them to stay in their homes, be healthy, and stay safe as much as possible,” says Rahul Hora, AXA Philippines president and chief executive officer.

AXA is extending its payment grace period from 31 days to 60 days for policies due from February 15 to April 30, 2020 for all health and life insurance policies (individual and group).

In addition, AXA Global Health Access policies will cover treatments and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 until June 30, 2020 (subject to the customer’s plan coverage). Compulsory quarantine-related medical expenses will also be covered if the insured is eventually confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

Moreover, benefits of select AXA insurance products will be paid out whether related to COVID-19 or not. These include Health Max, Health Exentials, and Health Start; Shield Rider, Critical Conditions Rider and Group Critical Illness policies and the Care Rider, Daily Hospital Income benefit under Health Exentials and Group Daily Hospital Income (DHI) policies.

For Smart Traveller, all travel insurance policies bought before March 11, 2020 will be covered for trip cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19. For all AXA policies with life insurance coverage (individual and group policies), death benefits resulting from COVID-19 will be covered.

AXA is also continuing the services which are done in partnership with its health partners. These services are made available to all of AXA’s life and health insurance policyholders for a limited time. With the risks that going to a hospital during the COVID-19 quarantine may entail, AXA customers may avail of medical consultations in the comfort of their own homes through accessing our health partner’s MyPocketDoctor app. With the app, policyholders have access to free 24/7 teleconsultation with a doctor for a limited period.

Through its other health partner, AIDE, customers may also have medical treatment at home and Php200 off on select healthcare servicesonce they download the AIDE app.

For customers who wish to still pay their premiums on time, payment can be made through various convenient AXA payment channels: credit card and bills payment through online banking or mobile apps (Bancnet, PSBank, Metrobank, BPI, BDO, PNB, Landbank, Union Bank, GCash, and Cliqq for individual life insurance policies and PSBank, Metrobank and Paymaya for general insurance policies).

For those who need to file for claims, customers may do so online. For life insurance policies, submit scanned copies of your documents for life claims and policy benefits to life.claims@axa.com.ph. To download forms and to check requirements, please visit www.axa.com.ph/self-service.

To keep updated on customer advisories, visit www.axa.com.ph or talk to an agent at (02) 8581 5292 from Monday to Friday at 8am to 5pm. Customers may also e-mail customer.service@axa.com.ph.