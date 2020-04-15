AXA Philippines | Five ways to prepare for uncertainties

Nobody could have anticipated the unwelcome surprises that 2020 has so far brought along with it. Some of these include the eruption of the long-dormant Taal Volcano and the 2019 coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 has infected as many as over 930,000 people worldwide and claimed over 47,259 lives and counting. Statistics like these show that emergencies can happen anytime and it’s best to be ready for anything.

Even though there’s no way to predict life’s unpleasant surprises, we can always prepare to ease some of the burden. Life’s uncertainties may include problems related to health, natural calamities, travel mishaps, and more. Stay calm, consider all your options, consult with experts if you can or read up on books and information, and make a plan.

AXA Philippines, one of the country’s leading insurance providers, offers tips on preparing for some of life’s unexpected situations:

Live a healthy life. Chronic illnesses can be avoided by improving your lifestyle. Eat nutrient-rich food, incorporate exercise into your week, and get enough sleep. It’s also a good idea to consider having health insurance to help minimize or eliminate medical expenses. By continually making healthy choices, the quality of your life can also improve.

Have an emergency fund. Start keeping a budget to track your expenses. Also, try to be prudent in managing your budget. Ideally, these funds will provide you with enough cash for three to six months of living expenses and basic needs, should the need arise.

Get protection for trying times. If there’s a pandemic or state of emergency, expenses are bound to go up. There’s no telling when you or a family member may get infected with something as contagious as COVID-19, which is why having health or life insurance is extremely helpful. Insurance can provide coverage for the damages the coronavirus or other health scares can incur.

Keep your home safe and sound. In the Philippines, natural calamities, such as typhoons and earthquakes, can also strike and leave behind wreckage in people’s lives. It’s advisable to have an emergency kit ready and familiarize yourself with all the safety protocols. You can also protect your home and belongings by purchasing property insurance which provides coverage against weather damage, earthquakes and fires.

Travel without worrying. Even when you’re traveling, inconveniences are bound to happen. Aside from having a back-up plan, having travel insurance can cover anything from trip cancellations to lost luggage. At times, accidents or car trouble can also occur even commuting to and from work. Don’t be that stranded driver on EDSA. Get regular car tune-ups and consider car insurance as well. Insurance can help with vehicle breakdowns and emergencies on the road. There is also an insurance policy for every budget.