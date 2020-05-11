BDO wins Gold, Silver medals in first Anvil run

BDO Unibank, Inc. received a Gold Anvil Award for its employee publication, The Wayfinder, which keeps its 38,000-strong workforce informed and promotes a culture of oneness.

It also received three Silver Awards, two for its digital videos on financial management and one for its homecoming event for the permanent installation of Filipino artist David Medalla’s “Cloud Canyons No. 31” at the BDO Corporate Center Ortigas. One of BDO’s winning videos is an animation that provides budget tips for Valentine’s Day, while the other features Miss Universe 2015 and BDO brand ambassador Pia Wurtzbach sharing advice on “adulting” and saving tips with former UAAP courtside reporter Angelique Manto, who is one of her biggest fans.

In the photo are Honey Reyes (2nd from left), senior assistant vice president and head of corporate communications, and members of the team (left to right) Mayie Tanglao, Carlo Leo Manuel, and Lionel Lopez-Dee.