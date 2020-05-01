Be a voice of hope and get the chance to be part of TFC Middle East and Europe’s “Ililigtas Ka Niya” music video

Many of us have heard of the adage from American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow that states: “music is the universal language of mankind.” In these trying times, it is hope, faith, unity, and love that we want to resound everywhere in the world, which TFC hopes to spread by creating a music video of the song “Ililigtas Ka Niya” featuring residents from the Middle East and Europe.

The “Ililigtas Ka Niya” song was an initiative by Star Music, with music and lyrics written by Jonathan Manalo and was performed by Kapamilya artists Angeline Quinto, Ebe Dancel, Erik Santos, Gary Valenciano, Inigo Pascual, Janella Salvador, Jason Dy, Jaya, Jayda Avanzado, Jay-R, Jed Madela, Jessa Zaragoza, Jeremy G, Jona, Juris, KZ Tandingan, Kyla, Lani Misalucha, Lea Salonga, Marlo Mortel, Martin Nievera, Moira dela Torre, Morissette Amon, Ogie Alcasid, Piolo Pascual, Regine Velasquez, Toni Gonzaga, Yeng Constantino, Zephanie, and Zsazsa Padilla.

With the song’s inspiring message, TFC Middle East and Europe–in line with TFC’s Kapamilya Virtual Hugs initiative which aims to uplift the spirit of the overseas Filipinos and frontliners around the world–launched the creation of another “Ililigtas Ka Niya” music video, this time with the Kapamilyas in the Middle East and Europe lending their voices to the song to inspire hope and faith as the world faces the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is open to those who are of legal age and are residents of the Middle East or Europe during the duration of the campaign. Get the chance to be part of the music video by simply recording a video of you or your family and friends while singing the song “Ililigtas Ka Niya” which you could watch on Star Music’s YouTube channel.

Submit your entries via email to tfc.kworld@gmail.com or via Facebook Messenger of either K World, TFC Middle East, or TFC Europe pages. Make sure to read the guidelines and the terms and conditions before submitting your entries, which is found on the K World, TFC Middle East, and TFC Europe Facebook pages.

Get the chance to be part of TFC Middle East and Europe’s “Ililigtas Ka Niya” music video and may also be featured in “K World” Sikat Playlist, submit your entries now until May 22, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. (GST/GMT).

Let your voice be a spark of hope, faith, and love in this challenging time, send your entries now for TFC’s “Ililigtas Ka Niya” music video. For more details, visit the K World, TFC Middle East, or TFC Europe Facebook pages.