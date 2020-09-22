beep™ cardholders can now earn reward points

From August 22 to November 22, 2020, beep™ users can get more out of their daily commute by earning reward points that they can redeem for beep™ load using the beep™ mobile app.

To join the beep™ Rewards promo, cardholders must simply download the beep™ mobile app and register their card. A customer may register up to five (5) beep™ cards; however, points are earned per card and cannot be combined with other cards.

Each transaction using the registered cards at participating buses, PUVs, and retail stores in NCR earns points (P1 spent = 1 point). Reward points are only available for eligible transactions using genuine beep™ cards. Trains and reloading transactions are not included.

Customers must earn a minimum of 1,000 points to be able to redeem P10 beep™ load. Redemption is done in the app and may be successfully claimed via beep™ e-load stations. There is no limit to the number of points that can be earned and redeemed. Terms and conditions apply (Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-103303 Series of 2020).

beep™ for your daily commute

Contactless is the new normal and thelocal public transportation sector has adapted cashless payments accordingly.

“Cashless payments are ideal, especially at this time, because it helps us avoid physical contact with money or transport tickets where viruses may thrive. We’d like to do our part by promoting the use of thebeep™payment system not only for the convenience of passengers and efficiency for transport operators, but as a means to prevent the spread of diseases as well. We thank the commuters for their cooperation and understanding as we support the transition to new and better systems that can address the challenges we are facing today,” said Sharon Fong, Chief Commercial Officer of AF Payments Inc.

beep™ is the only interoperable stored value card that can be used for both trains (LRT1, LRT2, and MRT3) and PUVs (P2P buses, EDSA buses, modern jeepneys, and other PUVs).Customers can buy or load their beep™ card at any LRT or MRT station, EDSA bus stops and select P2P terminals,as well as inFamilyMart and Ministop branches in Metro Manila. Price of the card varies depending on the pre-loaded Peso amount, as well as on the reseller. For safety purposes, customers should buy from legitimate and authorized resellers only.

The beep™ card can be used multiple times since it is reloadable and valid for four (4) years. Those who travel frequently by bus or train are advised, whenever possible, to load as much as they can so they can just board the bus and pay, thereby enjoying the convenience and being able to practice social distancing simultaneously.