Being Apart, Standing Together In “Tinig Ng Bayan” SONAGKAISA Online Concert

Only four months ago, an online concert would have been an inconceivable idea, almost as inconceivable as a global pandemic, more inconceivable still is a free online concert like Tinig ng Bayan.

With a talent lineup that would have been difficult to bring together even in pre-pandemic times, Tinig ng Bayan will probably be THE concert event of this time of adversity.

In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we may not have flattened the curve yet, but time and again through it all, Filipinos have shown resiliency, perseverance, and even ingenuity. Thanks to COVID-19, we have learned to live, work and even have fun in different and even innovative ways. Perhaps the most ambitiously innovative concert in this time, the Tinig ng Bayan Concert will be a one of a kind testament to the indomitable Filipino spirit.

With a virtual gathering of some of the greatest talents the country has ever produced performing in one unparalleled online concert event that will likely never happen again whether live or online, Tinig ng Bayan promises to be not just an epic music event, but a historical one, and this bit of history will never repeat itself.

Brought together by love of country, and the greater good, Tinig ng Bayan will feature the likes of Martin Nievera, Kakie Pangilinan, Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo, Noel Cabangon, Kean Cipriano, Johnoy Danao, Agot Isidro, Iza Calzado, Mylene Dizon, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde and the League of AKTOR, Odette Quesada, Celeste Legaspi, Mitch Valdes, Bituin Escalante, Bayang Barrios, The Company, Bullet Dumas, Moonstar 88, True Faith, Baihana, Toma Cayabyab, Arman Ferrer, Jesuit Music Ministry, PETA, and so many more.

The Philippines will weather COVID-19 as it has weathered so many crises before it, and ultimately emerge triumphant. Till then, we can enjoy Tinig ng Bayan, which will run on July 27, Monday, 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The event will live streamed on Radyo Katipunan 87.9.

