Europe’s No. 1 appliance brand Beko now in the Philippines

Europe’s No. 1 home appliances brand Beko is now in the Philippines. The market leader in the white goods space aims to empower the new Filipino generations to live healthier lives.

Instead of celebrating with a grand launch for this significant milestone, Beko chose to forego the event and instead channeled its resources to help out in the government’s and private sector’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also in line with the company’s core values to encourage people live healthier lives.

“Beko was slated to launch in the Philippines in mid-2020 but we decided to divert our marketing budget and other resources to donate to the efforts in helping frontliners in the fight against COVID-19. Frontliners are our heroes and they deserve things to be more convenient for them as they work,” said Gürhan Günal, Country Manager of Beko Pilipinas Corporation.

Donation turnover to OCD-NDRRMC, to be brought to COVID facilities in Rizal Stadium, Philippine Arena, and PICCWith this in mind, Beko Pilipinas teamed up with the local government units of Pasig, San Juan and Manila; the hardest-hit hospitals like Philippine General Hospital, San Juan De Dios Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center and Delos Santos Medical Center; with actress Angel Locsin’s #UniTentWeStand campaign for San Lazaro Hospital in Manila and with the converted mega quarantine facilities in Philippine International Convention Center, Rizal Memorial Stadium and Philippine Arena by donating its innovative washing machines, freestanding cookers and refrigerators for use during the COVID-19 crisis.

Moreover, Beko Pilipinas started recognizing “unsung heroes” during these times through Facebook communities such as Lets Cook Pare—a group with shared interests on cooking. The campaign sees to reward community heroes who, in their own small ways, are offering help and support to the frontliners.

“Beko’s brand purpose is to ’empower new generations to live healthier’ and we would like to introduce ourselves through all these efforts which are reflective to our purpose. As a brand that is now in the Philippines, we would like to play an important role in helping make life healthier and more inspiring for Filipinos,” said Günal.

Globally, Beko products sell in more than 141 countries and is the fastest growing brand in Europe in market share increase. It is also the #1 freestanding brand in Europe. Beko is likewise bringing wide range of appliances to the country to help Filipinos cope with the “new normal” set-up.

Beko Fridge Freezers are ideal for stocking up food to save. It helps keep keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for up to three times longer.

Beko can also help Filipinos maintain clean and germ-free clothes, and make laundry easier with its freestanding washing machines. It ensures that the properties of antibacterial laundry detergents and other cleaning agents are administered in all areas of the fabric, while the washer saves energy.

The quarantine period also taught us to advance our cooking skills and made us realize to invest in better cooking equipment. Beko’s freestanding cookers allow you to cook dishes with ease, perfect for the family’s healthy meal preps.

The new normal brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth changes in our lives. People want to be healthier and stronger and Beko is glad to provide solutions with fast, flexible and easy to use technologies with great service and aftercare.