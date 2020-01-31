Plan your date with the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020 This Valentine’s Day

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will be returning to Manila after several successful runs in the Philippines, aiming to feed the appetite of the army of readers in the country. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020 will be open 24-hours straight from 14-24 February at the World Trade Center, Pasay City, Metro Manila.

During the 11-day duration of the World’s Biggest Book Sale, more than 2 million English titles will be available at 50-90% off recommended retail price and entry is FREE. The ‘Crazy Deals’ promotion will also be introduced for the first time in Manila, offering incredible further markdowns as low as ₱60.00.

In 2019, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale visited 10 countries and 32 cities in Asia and in 2020, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale ventured to its 11th country – Cambodia. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale made several trips to cities across the Philippines in 2019 including Cebu, Davao, Pampanga and of course, Manila, which saw a total of 750,000 visitors flocking to the Sale. This year, readers can delve into the scores of books on hand once more and enjoy handpicking from genres such as literature, thrillers, young adult, romance, self-help, architecture, cooking, graphic novels and many more.

Bookworms will be thrilled to find ‘China Rich Girlfriend’ by Kevin Kwan, ‘Into the Water’ by Paula Hawkins, ‘The Power of I Am’ by Joel Osteen, ‘You Are A Badass at Making Money’ by Jen Sincero and the ‘’My Little Pony: The Princess Collection Boxed Set’ amongst the millions of books. Parents will also be spoilt for choice with the offering of rows upon rows of children’s books available such as story books, activity books, board books, pop-up books and picture books.

“Since coming over to the Philippines in 2018, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has quickly amassed loyal fans in the forms thousands of readers who come to the event in order to find treasured titles to build their personal libraries at home. We are always gratified to find that readers from all over the country highly anticipate our return each time and it’s amazing to see the unparalleled level of interests in books here that continues to motivate us. We are also proud to continue to contribute to the rise of English literacy and to the interest of reading as a beloved past time here,” said Jacqueline Ng, Co-Founder of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

Back by popular demand, the Magical Books series that incorporates Augmented Reality (AR) technology has received rave reviews from parents across the Philippines and worldwide who have used the books to create an incomparable reading experience for their little ones. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is the exclusive distributor in Asia for the Magical Book series that combines technology and fun to enable children to read, play and learn. There will be 12 new titles available including ‘Frozen: A Sleepover Party’ and ‘Winnie the Pooh: Fun with First Words’. For those who can’t get enough of the Magical Books, two ‘come-to-life’ puzzle sets be available for the first time that includes a book including ‘Little Red Riding Riding Hood’ and ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears.’ Visitors can make the most of the buy 5 get 1 free promotion on selected Magical Books and discover brand new titles.

More than just selling books, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is a reading advocacy organization that aims to create a love for reading amongst the less fortunate through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Red Readerhood and as a part of the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale’s long-standing partnership with Gawad Kalinga in the Philippines. For the past two years, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale has partnered with Gawad Kalinga to bring aid to communities in the Philippines. As one of the leading community outreach programs in the country, Gawad Kalinga has spent the last seventeen years alleviating underprivileged Filipinos nationwide. In 2019, a total of 16,123 books were collected from all four sales that happened in the Philippines and distributed to the following provinces: El Nido, Palawan; Dumaguete and Guihulngan, Negros Oriental, Leyte and the Cordillera Autonomous Region. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020 will be kick starting the donations with 1,000 books. Visitors are encouraged to donate books at the Red Readerhood corner and the collected books will be distributed to communities, barangays and public schools in Mindoro and affected communities of the Taal volcano in Batangas.

“The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale continues to persevere in making access to very affordable books to available to Filipinos. Through the generosity of visitors to the Sale also becoming book donors, the partnership has enabled Gawad Kalinga to bring the donated books to areas as far as Sulu, bringing joy to young and old alike. As we face natural and man-made calamities, it is important to highlight encouraging events like the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale. Together, we hope to unlock the possibilities and aspirations from each book that everyone can discover,” said Jose Luis Oquiñena, Executive Director of Gawad Kalinga.

The World’s Biggest Book Sale is collaborating with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) in a bid to foster a culture of respect for the copyright system while encouraging reading amongst Filipinos through accessible and affordable books. Having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in December 2019, IPOPHL and the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale will jointly launch programs and projects that will raise awareness and appreciation of the copyright system among authors, publishers, users, and the general public. IPOPHL will conduct information activities during the Book Sale to enlighten authors on how to maximize the value of their copyright works. During the event, the creators and authors of various copyrightable works may register and deposit their work at the IPOPHL booth.

One lucky winner will stand the chance to win the grand prize of a trolley full of books and 20 winners daily can get their hands on PHP700 cash vouchers by joining social media contests and posting creative images on Facebook and Instagram from 13-23 February.