Billie Eilish reveals official music video for ‘No Time To Die’

Five-time GRAMMY® Award winning Darkroom/Interscope Records artist Billie Eilish has revealed the official music video for ‘No Time To Die,’ the original song written for the 25th James Bond motion picture, No Time To Die.

Directed by Daniel Kleinman, the visual interweaves footage of Billie Eilish with scenes taken from the highly anticipated upcoming James Bond motion picture.

The song is out via Darkroom/Interscope Records and was produced by Billie’s brother; fellow multi GRAMMY® Award winning FINNEAS alongside Stephen Lipson, with orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, and guitar from Johnny Marr. 18-year-old Eilish is officially the youngest artist in history to both write and record a James Bond theme song.

Speaking on Billie Eilish and FINNEAS’ involvement in the film’s title track, No Time To Die producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli revealed “Billie and Finneas have written an incredibly powerful and moving song for No Time To Die, which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film.”

Billie Eilish said, “It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

FINNEAS adds, “writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The film’s director Cary Joji Fukunaga shared, “there are chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and Finneas. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none.”

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die willbe released in theaters globally from November 12 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on November 20, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner.

Billie Eilish and FINNEAS will also be joining Daniel Craig for James Bond Day with a very special interview and performance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 5.