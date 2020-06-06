Ever Bilena | Blackwater launches BB Cream and Lip Balm for men

Who says that makeup is only for women? Definitely not Blackwater. The brand has just introduced two make up products designed to help men care look good and feel more confident.

The new Blackwater BB Cream in Tan is a grooming must-have for men. For only P195.00, this new product effectively hides dark spots, pimple marks, dark circles and uneven skin ton. Available in the shade of Tan, this new product offers a lightweight matte finish to get rid of that oily shine on the face.

Protect your lips from drying with the new Blackwater Lip Balm with SPF 20. This no-shine lip care product deeply moisturizes and smoothens the appearance of chapped lips. The best part? It’s only P120.00!

The new BB Cream and Lip Balm are available starting June 4 to 6 in Lazada, in time for the Lazada 6.6 sale.