New Tastes, New K-Style Adventures from Bonchon

During quarantine, you’ve all been entertained by Korean dramas, movies and listened to the songs of your favorite K-Pop idols. It’s been one Korean adventure after another!

From the beautiful love story of Captain Ri and Yoon Se-ri in “Crash Landing On You“, swooning over Moon Gang-tae and Koo Moon-young in “It’s Okay Not To Be Okay” to running away from zombies in the newest Korean flick #Alive. While on your playlists are the catchy tunes of BTS’s Dynamite and the sweet sounds of BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream. It is like you’re travelling to Korea, while staying at home!

All you need is authentic Korean food is to complete your adventure! And when we think of Korean food, Bonchon is the first place that come to our minds!

Bonchon’s crispy, delicious and perfectly glazed chicken comes in fan favorite flavors Soy Garlic, Crunchy Garlic, Honey Citrus, and Hot & Spicy, and K-Classic Buffalo. Bonchon recently added new flavor to this roster, the Honey Almond Butter! A popular Korean snack, Bonchon put its own twist on this loved Korean treat. Your favorite delicious and mouth-watering K-Style chicken with sweet honey and salty butter glaze, all topped crunchy almond bits.

You can enjoy Bonchon’s Honey Almond Butter Chicken as a solo meal while you work or binge watch your favorite Korean drama (starts at P189 for a 2pc Boxed Meal, and P110 for 1pc chicken meal) or share the experience with others as a Team Bonchon Group Meal (starts at P572 Good for 3, P788 Good for 4) or as a Party Platter (starts at P420 for 6pcs, starts at P557 for 8pcs).

Another must – try is the Bonchon Bibimbowl, a unique and authentically Korean dish which is made with a variety of ingredients that when mixed well together make a complete and delicious meal. Enjoy more of this dish, as now it comes as a Bibimbowl Platter good to be shared!

The Bibimbowl Platter is a bountiful, delicious and flavorful platter that combines the 6 – in – 1 ingredients that Bibimbowl is well known for! There are different meats to choose from like chicken poppers, beef bulgogi and fish poppers, with soft fluffy rice, a variety of vegetables on the side, topped with egg strips, and with special Bibimbowl sauce – so mix it all well for a K-style feast for hearty eaters and families to share. Good for 8 to 10 people, you’re sure to be fulfilled with this platter! There are two variants of this platter, the Original and the Korean Fried Rice option which give you more choices for the entire clan at only P1056 for delivery!

For the extra hungry, another favorite is the Loaded Bibimbowl! Your well – loved Bibimbowl is now with additional portion of meat and topped with a fried egg! Available in Original and Fiery Spice flavors, in all meat types – chicken poppers, beef and fish poppers. You’re sure to be full and fulfilled with the Loaded Bibimbowl starts at P235 with drink and soup!

For your Korean cravings, you can have your favorite Bonchon meals delivered through our newly launched site at https://bonchonstore.bonchon.com.ph, you can browse our newest menu items and promotions. With the website’s advanced order and pick up feature, ordering is a breeze! You can also call our delivery hotline 8633-1818 or order via Grab or foodpanda.

Now, there’s no reason why you can’t have a complete K-Style adventure at home with everything that you love about Korea—the dramas, the music and the food – savor your Korean Style experiences with Bonchon! For more information, follow @bonchon_ph on Instagram and Bonchon Chicken Philippines on Facebook for more information.