Filipino BL series “Boyband Love” & “My Extraordinary” premieres on GagaOOLala

Widely anticipated BL series premieres on GagaOOLala every Tuesday (first and last episode released synchronously on Sunday).

In “My Extraordinary” BL series, Ken is a popular and good-natured university sophomore who meets Shake, a shy freshman and university scholar, through a basketball game brawl.

After settling their misunderstandings, the two young men are immediately drawn to each other. Although Shake and Ken’s close friends support their blossoming intimate relationship, Sandee, Ken’s childhood friend becomes envious and tells his conservative widowed mother — preempting their romantic love affair. Relationships are strained and tension mounts at home, Shake and Ken eventually find themselves parting ways.

In an unfamiliar twist, the remorseful Sandee becomes a bridge and helps reunite Shake and Ken.

Brand new music boys’ love series is out! Watch premiere of new episode every Saturday on GagaOOLala!

Boyband Love (BBL) is a BL digital series that revolves around LMTLSS (pronounced as limitless), a Pinoy boyband composed of Aiden, Danny, Jamie, and Rico who have one goal in mind – stardom! However, their journey won’t be easy as their personalities clash, and their personal vendettas get in the way.

BBL tackles issues about the LGBTQ+ community with music industry as the backdrop. It aims to become an eye-opener to help the audience understand that everyone is equal and has the right to love, to dream, and to be treated as human no matter what gender preference each of us has.