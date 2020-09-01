BPI-Philam now offers insurance with health coverage, investment

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant uncertainty. It magnified the need for life and health security as protection against unpredictable circumstances, as well as a health emergency fund source. Bancassurance leader BPI-Philam understands that and makes it easier for Filipinos to brave this new world through life and health security with the latest addition of MedLife Protect Plus, an investment-linked life and health insurance that gives considerable protection and better access to medical care with minimal out-of-pocket expenses.

“MedLife Protect Plus provides policyholders with protection from financial setbacks due to health matters, all while allowing them to build and expand their wealth. This is BPI-Philam’s way of following through its commitment to help Filipinos live better, healthier, and longer lives as it helps address certain constraints that may be holding them back from bringing their dreams to life,” said BPI-Philam President and CEO Surendra Menon.

Created in partnership with leading healthcare administration firm AVEGA, MedLife Protect Plus is an insurance plan packaged with medical benefit riders, offering the combined protection of life insurance, health insurance, and investment. In case of hospitalization, MedLife Protect Plus policyholders will get access to quality healthcare and receive a medical benefit coverage with a maximum limit of Php4,000,000 per year that covers basic in-patient hospitalization, critical care, surgical benefit, and medical emergencies leading to confinement.

In addition, policyholders are also entitled to a daily hospitalization income benefit of up to Php3,000 for each day of confinement. Meanwhile, MedLife Protect Plus’ life insurance coverage will be equal to the Face Amount of the plan, its Account Value, or the Minimum Guaranteed Death Benefit, whichever is the highest.

Additional benefits may also be reaped from the plan’s integration with the Philam Vitality Program. It is a science-backed health and wellness program that boosts protection coverage by as much as 50% and provides rewards from partner establishments. Integration with Philam Vitality will provide additional coverage upon death, total and permanent disability, personal accident, and critical illness.

As an investment-linked insurance, MedLife Protect Plus provides built-in cash value that enables policyholders to enjoy passive income yields through professionally managed investments, all while securing their lives and health.

Policyholders may gain potentially higher earnings from investments in the local stock market and other avenues. While the return of investments will depend on the performance of the market, BPI-Philam boasts of the expertise of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) subsidiaries in handling financial investments. Assets are well managed only by the most experienced and industry-leading professionals in the country.

“Given the uncertainty of the times, BPI-Philam further strengthens its race against risk by developing products that aim to fill the still huge protection gap in the Philippines. With benefits that stretch from financial to health security that cover both the policyholders and their families, MedLife Protect Plus allows Filipinos the financial flexibility and freedom that enable them a financially sound future,” said Menon.

True to its mission of making insurance accessible and affordable to all, BPI-Philam makes MedLife Protect Plus readily available online through virtual appointments with their Bancassurance Sales Executives (BSEs) and secure digital selling tools to keep everyone safe amid the pandemic. Clients can also visit any open BPI branch across the country for those who need or prefer personal transactions. MedLife Protect Plus premiums start at only Php1,251 per month, payable until the age of 65, with benefit coverage until the age of 80. Terms and conditions apply.

BPI-Philam encourages customers to avail of its plans online, following a directive from the Insurance Commission that allows digital selling to observe social distancing. To avail of or learn more about MedLife Protect Plus and other BPI-Philam products, get in touch via the website.