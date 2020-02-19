BRIA Homes thrives in Laguna, a prime property investment region

0 comment

With the bustling metropolis getting increasingly congested, resulting in worsening traffic and air pollution, more Filipino families are opting to settle down in the progressive provinces of South Luzon. Laguna, for instance, is considered a potential boom town in terms of business and tourism, making this top draw for aspiring homeowners and prospective property investors.

And with good reason. For one, new infrastructure has reduced travel time between these places and the metro, giving Filipinos the option of residing in healthier environments while retaining access to urban lifestyles. The economic outlook in South Luzon is such that BRIA Homes, the countrys fastest-growing housing developer, has invested in Laguna as a prime locale for its residential projects.

Indeed, in the province of Laguna hosts to industrial complexes and commercial developments, beautiful BRIA communities have risen, providing homes and viable property investments for many Filipinosboth locals and migrants.

BRIA Homes is currently present in tenand countingtowns and cities in South Luzon: Calauan, Laguna; Sta. Cruz, Laguna; San Pablo, Laguna; Alaminos, Laguna; Calamba, Laguna; Nasugbu, Batangas; Balayan, Batangas; Lipa, Batangas; Pili, Camarines Sur; and Iriga, Camarines Sur.

Touting its winning formula—Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every FilipinoBRIA Homes is fulfilling the aspirations of countless ordinary Filipinos to have homes they can call their ownaffordable, well-built dwellings in safe and wholesome communities.

And like their properties elsewhere in the country, BRIA communities in Laguna, are strategically positioned close to schools, hospitals, religious institutions, commercial establishments, and other key destinations. Motorists and commuters have access to major roads and highwaysand to various modes of public transport.

BRIA homeowners in Laguna will also enjoy recreational features such as basketball courts and relaxing eco-friendly spaces, while their security will be ensured by 24/7 CCTV coverage, perimeter fences, and guarded entrances and exits.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P200B. The fastest-growing housing developer in the Philippines, BRIA Homes is primed to bring affordable house-and-lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into Brias homes.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Save Up to Level Up with PSBank

Team Orange 0 comments
Each new year comes with the promise of a better future for many individuals and families. To most, it is the opportune time to achieve new goals, to upgrade standards…

AirAsia expands its network in the Southern Philippines with General Santos

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
AirAsia announced its newest destination in the Southern Philippines, General Santos. Beginning March 29, guests can fly to General Santos from Clark and Cebu. “We are pleased to announce our…

Fight the living. Survive the dead! Watch “Kingdom” Season 2 teaser trailer here!

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Crown Prince Lee Chang continues his desperate, bloody struggle. An epidemic has turned Joseon into hell on earth amid the ravages left by the ever-growing greed of the Cho family.…

Lenovo delivers exceptional display with new ThinkVision monitors

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Considering how much time workers spend in front of a screen, selecting the right monitor significantly impacts user productivity and improves efficiency. Recognizing this, global technology and innovation leader Lenovo…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone