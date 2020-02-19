BRIA Homes thrives in Laguna, a prime property investment region

With the bustling metropolis getting increasingly congested, resulting in worsening traffic and air pollution, more Filipino families are opting to settle down in the progressive provinces of South Luzon. Laguna, for instance, is considered a potential boom town in terms of business and tourism, making this top draw for aspiring homeowners and prospective property investors.

And with good reason. For one, new infrastructure has reduced travel time between these places and the metro, giving Filipinos the option of residing in healthier environments while retaining access to urban lifestyles. The economic outlook in South Luzon is such that BRIA Homes, the countrys fastest-growing housing developer, has invested in Laguna as a prime locale for its residential projects.

Indeed, in the province of Laguna hosts to industrial complexes and commercial developments, beautiful BRIA communities have risen, providing homes and viable property investments for many Filipinosboth locals and migrants.

BRIA Homes is currently present in tenand countingtowns and cities in South Luzon: Calauan, Laguna; Sta. Cruz, Laguna; San Pablo, Laguna; Alaminos, Laguna; Calamba, Laguna; Nasugbu, Batangas; Balayan, Batangas; Lipa, Batangas; Pili, Camarines Sur; and Iriga, Camarines Sur.

Touting its winning formula—Affordability (Mura) + Quality (Dekalidad) = A Beautiful BRIA Home for Every FilipinoBRIA Homes is fulfilling the aspirations of countless ordinary Filipinos to have homes they can call their ownaffordable, well-built dwellings in safe and wholesome communities.

And like their properties elsewhere in the country, BRIA communities in Laguna, are strategically positioned close to schools, hospitals, religious institutions, commercial establishments, and other key destinations. Motorists and commuters have access to major roads and highwaysand to various modes of public transport.

BRIA homeowners in Laguna will also enjoy recreational features such as basketball courts and relaxing eco-friendly spaces, while their security will be ensured by 24/7 CCTV coverage, perimeter fences, and guarded entrances and exits.

BRIA Homes is a subsidiary of GOLDEN BRIA Holdings, Inc., considered the third largest real estate company in terms of market capitalization valued at more than P200B. The fastest-growing housing developer in the Philippines, BRIA Homes is primed to bring affordable house-and-lot packages and condominium units closer to ordinary Filipino families. This is the goal that drives every single employee in the company, for which the ultimate fulfillment is seeing a client happily moving into Brias homes.