Brother Philippines extends popular Switch to Tank promo until April 3

Brother Philippines continues to help Filipinos save more on their printing solutions for the home and the office with the return of their popular Switch to Tank promo, running this time from March to April 3.

As with previous runs of the promo, Brother customers can trade in their old printers, regardless of brand and working condition, for up to 50% discount on a brand-new a DCP-T310 Brother Refill Tank System Printer (and up to 30% on other Brother printer models).

As part of its efforts toward sustainability and environmentally-friendly waste management, Brother will take great care in handling and disposing of the old printers with its DENR-accredited recycling partner, HMR Philippines.

“Our Switch to Tank promos continue to prove to be truly popular, and by keeping it going, we want to make sure Filipinos always have the opportunity to produce the best output with our Refill Tank Series,” said Glenn Hocson, Brother Philippines President.

Brother’s Refill Tank Series is one of the company’s most sought-after printer lines for both personal and office use for its high-quality output, cost-efficiency, and user-friendliness.

With the Switch to Tank promo, it’s always better and easier to upgrade to Brother printers!