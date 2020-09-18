Global superstars BTS talk success of “Dynamite”, Love for ARMY and more on new episode of ‘Spotify: For The Record’ podcast

The indisputable success of BTS’ latest release “Dynamite” has certainly taken the world by storm, setting a new record on Spotify with 12.6 million streams in the first 24 hours of its release last month. In celebration of this historic milestone, Spotify interviews global superstars BTS in the latest episode of the For The Record podcast series,“BTS: The Band, The Brand & The ARMY”.

The seven-member band joins Spotify to discuss what “Dynamite” means to them especially during these unprecedented times, providing a behind-the-scenes look into their creative process. BTS also share their appreciation for ARMY and discuss how they would like to be remembered by future generations.

To provide additional perspective on BTS’ remarkable journey to this point, Spotify also talks to TIME Magazine Editor and K-Pop aficionado Kat Moon about BTS overcoming their underdog status, important milestones and breakthrough moments. Lastly, because there is no BTS without their dedicated fan base, ARMY — Spotify speaks to superfans around the world from Taiwan to the UK, including Gracie Ranan, who is responsible for ARMY anthems, to talk about BTS’ impact globally and the family they made within their fandom.

Sharing more on the success of “Dynamite” within the episode, Suga says, “I think it appeals to and it’s easy to listen to and it’s easy to enjoy for anybody, anyone of any generation, anyone. And especially with the COVID-19 situation, we wanted to write a song that has bright, uplifting lyrics. And we’re really glad that people have come to enjoy this song, and get some energy from this song.”

RM also shares insight into their music making process, “It’s very, various, sometimes we start with melodies. Sometimes we start with some just a word or a theme. But basically, when there’s an album, there’s some kind of like a theme or a keyword that comes, that goes through the whole album. And if we succeed to, like, make a decision for the keyword, then everybody gathers and we guess the tracks and melodies and lyrics or whatever. So it’s like making a puzzle when we try to make an album.”

J-Hope continued, “The music making process is difficult, they sort of think of it as in birthing pains. So it takes a lot of focus and a lot of attention, a lot of time because they put in so much; when we have a good result and when we see the result, we feel really proud and we get a real sense of accomplishment.”

Finally, V weighed in on the best part of their job, “I think the best part is “ARMY”. They’re the reason we perform. And it’s their energy and their support that allows us to keep going. So they, our ARMY, our fans, are really the best part of this job.”

Here is an overview of key BTS streaming data from Spotify:

BTS has more than 11.4 Billion streams on Spotify “Dynamite” has been added to more than 3.5 Million playlists “Dynamite” sparked a 300% increase in people listening to BTS for the first time on platform BTS became the first Korean artists to debut at Number 1 on Spotify Global Top 50 chart Most-streamed BTS tracks on Spotify to date:

“Boy With Luv” (feat. Halsey)

“FAKE LOVE”

“DNA”

As reflected on the world’s most popular audio streaming platform, BTS has chartered phenomenal growth in their musical journey, proving to be an unstoppable force with worldwide domination.