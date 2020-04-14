Caltex stations implement new operating hours during Enhanced Community Quarantine in Davao City

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants, is implementing new operating hours in select retail stations in Davao City in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

The ECQ took effect 9:00pm on April 4 and will be enforced until April 19, 11:59pm. All business establishments in Davao are closed during the ECQ, with the exception of those in the medical, food, finance, gasoline, cargo, utilities, and delivery services according to Davao City Executive Order No. 23.

Select Caltex stations in Davao City will continue to be operational and provide continuous fuel supply to help sustain the mobility of basic goods, healthworkers, medical supplies, front liners, and the general public. For the full list of open Caltex stations, refer to the list below.

Address Operating Hours Agton St., Toril 5:00AM- 9:00PM J.P. Laurel Avenue 6:00AM- 12:00AM Diversion Road, Bangkal 5:00AM- 8:00PM Lower Binugao, Toril 5:00AM- 9:00PM Cabantian Road, Cabantian 6:00AM- 6:00PM Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan 5:00AM- 5:00PM Datu Abeng Rd., Calinan 5:00AM- 5:00PM Diversion Rd., Barangay Waan 4:00AM- 12:00AM MacArthur Highway, Dumoy 5:00AM- 9:00PM Ecoland Drive, Matina 6:00AM- 7:00PM Barrio Ilang, Tibungco 5:00AM- 5:30PM Km. 7, Lanang 24 hours Landmark 3, Diversion Rd. 6:00AM- 8:00PM Ma-a Road 6:00AM- 7:00PM Angliongto, Lanang 5:00AM- 9:00PM Diversion Rd., Barangay Ma-a 4:00AM- 12:00AM National H-way, Panacan 5:00AM- 7:00PM Catalunan Pequeno 6:00AM- 8:00PM National Highway, Puan 6:00AM- 7:00PM National Highway, Sasa 6:00AM- 8:00PM Km. 8 National Hi-way 24 hours

Each station implements regular temperature checks, adheres to the 1-meter physical distancing rule and implements frequent cleaning of areas with high human touch points on top of the usual hygiene practices and standards. Cashless transactions are also encouraged.