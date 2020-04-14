Caltex stations implement new operating hours during Enhanced Community Quarantine in Davao City

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants, is implementing new operating hours in select retail stations in Davao City in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).
The ECQ took effect 9:00pm on April 4 and will be enforced until April 19, 11:59pm. All business establishments in Davao are closed during the ECQ, with the exception of those in the medical, food, finance, gasoline, cargo, utilities, and delivery services according to Davao City Executive Order No. 23.
Select Caltex stations in Davao City will continue to be operational and provide continuous fuel supply to help sustain the mobility of basic goods, healthworkers, medical supplies, front liners, and the general public. For the full list of open Caltex stations, refer to the list below.
|Address
|Operating Hours
|Agton St., Toril
|5:00AM- 9:00PM
|J.P. Laurel Avenue
|6:00AM- 12:00AM
|Diversion Road, Bangkal
|5:00AM- 8:00PM
|Lower Binugao, Toril
|5:00AM- 9:00PM
|Cabantian Road, Cabantian
|6:00AM- 6:00PM
|Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan
|5:00AM- 5:00PM
|Datu Abeng Rd., Calinan
|5:00AM- 5:00PM
|Diversion Rd., Barangay Waan
|4:00AM- 12:00AM
|MacArthur Highway, Dumoy
|5:00AM- 9:00PM
|Ecoland Drive, Matina
|6:00AM- 7:00PM
|Barrio Ilang, Tibungco
|5:00AM- 5:30PM
|Km. 7, Lanang
|24 hours
|Landmark 3, Diversion Rd.
|6:00AM- 8:00PM
|Ma-a Road
|6:00AM- 7:00PM
|Angliongto, Lanang
|5:00AM- 9:00PM
|Diversion Rd., Barangay Ma-a
|4:00AM- 12:00AM
|National H-way, Panacan
|5:00AM- 7:00PM
|Catalunan Pequeno
|6:00AM- 8:00PM
|National Highway, Puan
|6:00AM- 7:00PM
|National Highway, Sasa
|6:00AM- 8:00PM
|Km. 8 National Hi-way
|24 hours
Each station implements regular temperature checks, adheres to the 1-meter physical distancing rule and implements frequent cleaning of areas with high human touch points on top of the usual hygiene practices and standards. Cashless transactions are also encouraged.