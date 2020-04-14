Caltex stations implement new operating hours during Enhanced Community Quarantine in Davao City

0 comment

Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of Caltex fuels and lubricants, is implementing new operating hours in select retail stations in Davao City in compliance with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) to curb the spread of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

Photo credit: Paul Tan

The ECQ took effect 9:00pm on April 4 and will be enforced until April 19, 11:59pm. All business establishments in Davao are closed during the ECQ, with the exception of those in the medical, food, finance, gasoline, cargo, utilities, and delivery services according to Davao City Executive Order No. 23.

Select Caltex stations in Davao City will continue to be operational and provide continuous fuel supply to help sustain the mobility of basic goods, healthworkers, medical supplies, front liners, and the general public. For the full list of open Caltex stations, refer to the list below.

Address Operating Hours
Agton St., Toril 5:00AM- 9:00PM
J.P. Laurel Avenue 6:00AM- 12:00AM
Diversion Road, Bangkal 5:00AM- 8:00PM
Lower Binugao, Toril 5:00AM- 9:00PM
Cabantian Road, Cabantian 6:00AM- 6:00PM
Davao-Bukidnon Highway, Calinan 5:00AM- 5:00PM
Datu Abeng Rd., Calinan 5:00AM- 5:00PM
Diversion Rd., Barangay Waan 4:00AM- 12:00AM
MacArthur Highway, Dumoy 5:00AM- 9:00PM
Ecoland Drive, Matina 6:00AM- 7:00PM
Barrio Ilang, Tibungco 5:00AM- 5:30PM
Km. 7, Lanang 24 hours
Landmark 3, Diversion Rd. 6:00AM- 8:00PM
Ma-a Road 6:00AM- 7:00PM
Angliongto, Lanang 5:00AM- 9:00PM
Diversion Rd., Barangay Ma-a 4:00AM- 12:00AM
National H-way, Panacan 5:00AM- 7:00PM
Catalunan Pequeno 6:00AM- 8:00PM
National Highway, Puan 6:00AM- 7:00PM
National Highway, Sasa 6:00AM- 8:00PM
Km. 8 National Hi-way 24 hours

Each station implements regular temperature checks, adheres to the 1-meter physical distancing rule and implements frequent cleaning of areas with high human touch points on top of the usual hygiene practices and standards. Cashless transactions are also encouraged.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Gloc-9 tops YouTube trending chart with “Halik” and 24 bars rap challenge

Team Orange 0 comments
After deciding to go the independent route with Asintada, a management and production team headed by his wife Thea Gomez Pollisco, Gloc-9 sets the table for music projects that strike…

Carousell initiates proactive measures to give aid during COVID-19 pandemic

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Carousell, the leading online classifieds marketplace in the Philippines, recognizes the challenges brought about during these very critical times so they have established proactive measures to provide aid to both…

PLDT-Smart enables free access to  StaySafe.ph

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
In line with its continuing support for digital COVID-19 response initiatives, PLDT Inc. through its Enterprise Group is providing Smart, TNT and Sun subscribers with free access to StaySafe.ph –…

Cooking shows, digital fitness via Facebook live

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Just like everyone else, social media stars, vloggers, musicians, artists, and performers find ways to cope during these trying times. Most of them raise funds to help frontline heroes in…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone