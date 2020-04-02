Canon Philippines hold Digital Masterclass Series

0 comment

Canon Philippines is holding its first digital masterclass this year started last March 31, 2020 until April 28, 2020. This digital master class series is in collaboration with Canon brand ambassadors and professional shooters with a goal of providing learnings from basic photography and videography, tips and tricks and some advanced techniques that Canon users and enthusiasts can try and do while they are at home. The digital masterclass will also cover various topics from food photography, architectural and interior, wedding and music events, vlogging and many more.

Check out the online workshop schedules of the following visual storytellers below; all sessions will be hosted on Canon’s official Facebook page at 8:00pm on their assigned date:

Learn more about the digital Masterclass, how to join and other updates by visiting Canon Philippines Facebook page at www.facebook.com/canonphils.

