Capture Every Style this Christmas as realme launches new realme 7i variant

It truly is beginning to look a lot like Christmas as realme Philippines broadens its long list of holiday surprises for its customers. In a bid to have more Filipinos Capture Every Style this Christmas, the Philippines’ top smartphone brand is launching the more affordable realme 7i variant of 4GB RAM + 128GB storage which retails for just PHP 9,990. Customers may avail of the new realme 7i variant in all authorized realme stores and kiosks nationwide with an additional phone stand freebie as a bonus treat.

The realme 7i, which was launched in the country on October 22, is designed to be the companion of every Filipino trendsetter and go-getter. The beloved lower midranger sports a new stylish mirror design inspired by nature, a quad-camera set-up headlined by a 64MP sensor, a large display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a large-capacity battery of 5,000mAh with 18W Fast Charge technology.

The launch of the new realme 7i variant is just one of the many highlights of the #realmeWithYou Christmas specials, which was announced earlier this week. The brand’s Christmas promos include exciting freebies for every purchase of the realme 7, 7 Pro, 7i, 6, 6 Pro, and X3 SuperZoom in any authorized realme retail store nationwide. realme Philippines is also raffling off three Kawasaki Rouser Ns125s, two Yamaha Mio 125is, and one 2020 Yamaha TFX-150.

“As we celebrate our second Christmas in the Philippines, we made sure more Filipinos get to avail a competitive smartphone with which they can capture their holiday cheer. The realme 7i is one of our leading devices in the lower midrange segment. We’re very happy to offer more options to Filipinos with the launch of this new variant. We hope to share real smiles with you in every unwrapping of a realme 7i,” shares Austine Huang, vice president for Marketing of realme Philippines.