Careline | 6 eyeliner styles for every woman

A trusty eyeliner is part of every girl’s makeup staples. With a simple glide and proper techniques, you will surely rock this makeup style. Below are eyeliner methods perfect for every eye shape so you can effortlessly slay your M.O.T.D (Makeup Of The Day).

The Careline Graph Ink eyeliner is one of the best in the market with consecutive recognitions, the Best Liquid Eyeliner at Cosmo Beauty Awards 2018, Metro Beauty Awards 2018, and Cosmo Beauty Awards 2019.

Maris Racal in Natural eyeliner technique

Natural
Nothing beats the classic. Highly ideal for any eye shape, the natural eyeliner style is probably one of the easiest to make. Start by drawing a thin line on both ends of your eyelids. Then draw another, this time thicker, lines from the middle of your eyelids outwards to create wings.

Maris Racal in Doll Eyes eyeliner technique

Doll Eyes
The doll eyes makeup technique is perfect for women with round eyes. Slay this style by drawing a simple cat eye from the inner corner of your eyes, outwards. Then, to create a more dazzling eye makeup, add glittery eyeshadow and use lash extensions both for your upper and lower eyelashes. Finish the look with preferably brown contact lenses.

Adela Mae Marshall in Thick eyeliner technique

Thick
Another technique that is ideal for those with monolids is the thick eyeliner which aims to define the outer corners of the eyes. Starting with thick lines on the inner corners, gradually add more volume from the middle of the upper lash line to the wings.

Andrea Brillantes in Floating or Double Line eyeliner technique

Floating Eyeliner or Double Line
This makeup technique has a lot of variations but is most ideal for girls with hooded eyes. Accentuate your eyes even more by going extra on your typical cat eye. To achieve this look, draw a thin line from your wing which extends up to your inner crease to create an illusion of bigger lids. Finish of the look with a swoosh of mascara.

Adela Mae Marshall in Artsy or Cute eyeliner technique

Artsy or Cute
For a funky and stylish technique that would most definitely suit any eye shape, try the artsy eyeliner. Simply draw a heart shape on top of your eyebrow down to your cheekbone. This technique will surely bring your eye makeup game to another level and help steal the spotlight on your upcoming holiday gatherings.

An eyeliner is almost an essential in every makeup look and with these methods, you will no longer have to experiment what kind of eyeliner style would look best on you. Walk confidently in a sea of people and draw their attention to your eyes with Careline Graph Ink eyeliner – smudge-proof and waterproof eyeliner that features a long-lasting and water-based formula with high-precision felt-tip applicator for easy application.

Get this holy grail for only P170 at all leading stores nationwide including The SM Store, Robinsons Department Store, Landmark, Watsons Drugstore, Mercury Drugstore, and Puregold. You can also purchase this online through Lazada.

