Careline | 6 eyeliner styles for every woman

A trusty eyeliner is part of every girl’s makeup staples. With a simple glide and proper techniques, you will surely rock this makeup style. Below are eyeliner methods perfect for every eye shape so you can effortlessly slay your M.O.T.D (Makeup Of The Day).

Natural

Nothing beats the classic. Highly ideal for any eye shape, the natural eyeliner style is probably one of the easiest to make. Start by drawing a thin line on both ends of your eyelids. Then draw another, this time thicker, lines from the middle of your eyelids outwards to create wings.

Doll Eyes

The doll eyes makeup technique is perfect for women with round eyes. Slay this style by drawing a simple cat eye from the inner corner of your eyes, outwards. Then, to create a more dazzling eye makeup, add glittery eyeshadow and use lash extensions both for your upper and lower eyelashes. Finish the look with preferably brown contact lenses.

Thick

Another technique that is ideal for those with monolids is the thick eyeliner which aims to define the outer corners of the eyes. Starting with thick lines on the inner corners, gradually add more volume from the middle of the upper lash line to the wings.

Floating Eyeliner or Double Line

This makeup technique has a lot of variations but is most ideal for girls with hooded eyes. Accentuate your eyes even more by going extra on your typical cat eye. To achieve this look, draw a thin line from your wing which extends up to your inner crease to create an illusion of bigger lids. Finish of the look with a swoosh of mascara.

Artsy or Cute

For a funky and stylish technique that would most definitely suit any eye shape, try the artsy eyeliner. Simply draw a heart shape on top of your eyebrow down to your cheekbone. This technique will surely bring your eye makeup game to another level and help steal the spotlight on your upcoming holiday gatherings.

