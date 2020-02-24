Now Open and Ahead of the Curve: Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

The wait is over. Doors at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit are open – and they reveal a genuinely distinctive hotel experience in Thailand’s capital city.

The difference emerges straight away well before one enters the hotel. Rising 34 storeys above downtown, a dramatic building catches the eye with bold curves set against soaring verticality. Difference emerges too in the hotel’s grand lobby where an extraordinary chandelier of hand-brown glass ornaments twirls down from eight storeys above. Other specially commissioned art works throughout the hotel lend similarly captivating visual effects.

All quite a sight. But there’s more than meets the eye – and every glimpse of just-opened Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit provides new perspective on the upper-upscale, city-centre hotel experience in Bangkok.

Well-placed for upper-upscale

Speaking of perspective, providing a keenly observed one is Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit’s general manager, Mark Bulmer.

Bulmer, with eight years’ experience with Carlton Hotel Group including six as general manager of both Carlton hotels in Singapore, says, ‘I’ve been with Carlton for some time and I know why our hotels have such a fine reputation, and I know how we’re always enhancing it. I’ve also lived and worked here in Bangkok, so I can say from experience that Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit combines the absolute best of Carlton and Thai hospitality. Guests will enjoy five-star luxury at superb value, especially given the hotel’s prime location between BTS SkyTrain Asoke and Phrom Phong stations.’

The location can be added many other advantages. Accommodation at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit comprises 338 rooms and suites ranging in size from 37 to 129 sqm. Features and amenities in all rooms include floor-to-ceiling soundproofed window with electric curtains and blinds, 49-inch smart TV with Chromecast mirroring and Apple TV, king or twin bedding with Sealy Posturepedic mattress, bathroom with rain shower and separate bathtub and washlet, large wardrobe, work desk, in-room wired and wireless internet, electronic safe, and minibar refrigerator. Additional advanced technologies in all guest rooms include motion sensor-controlled lighting for decreased energy consumption when guests are away. Guests also benefit from in-room IPTV technology providing information, entertainment and hospitality services via a single digital source.

Culinary excellence and more

Carlton hotels are highly regarded not only for their accommodation, facilities and services but also for superlative dining. In fact, for three decades famed Wah Lok restaurant has made Carlton synonymous with fine Cantonese cuisine in Singapore.

That very same culinary excellence can now be enjoyed at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit’s own Wah Lok restaurant. Expect an upscale Hong Kong-style setting with main dining area capacity for up to 194 guests, along with private dining rooms available for business and social occasions. Providing direction at Wah Lok Bangkok is the same chef who helped open the original Wah Lok at Carlton Hotel Singapore over 30 years ago, Master Chef and Guangdong native Lam Kok Weng.

A distinguished collection of venues further upholds Carlton’s culinary reputation in Bangkok:

Plate – all-day-dining restaurant serving expansive buffets and à la carte selections in a contemporary setting featuring international classics, Thai favourites and Carlton’s signature Peranakan Straits- Chinese cuisine.

Tuxedo – lobby-level espresso bar for vanguard coffee culture including Thailand’s first Modbar espresso machines in a five-star hotel setting. Also, pâtisserie, boulangerie and viennoiserie made daily in the adjacent glass-fronted pastry kitchen. Singapore-style Carlton Afternoon Tea served daily. Beer, wine and cocktails are also available.

Cooling Tower – chilled-out rooftop bar with draught beers, imaginative cocktails, New and Old-World wines and fine spirits complemented with tasty bar bites.

Plunge – poolside juice bar for refreshing juices and smoothies as well as beer and house wines. Light meals and snacks available.

The hotel’s entire 10th floor, meanwhile, is dedicated to leisure, recreation and fitness. Guests enjoy a 30 metre outdoor pool with waterfall feature, a pool bar, exercise studio with 24-hour access, luxury spa by Let’s Relax, and a Kids’ Zone.

High above Bangkok on the 33rd-floor, the Carlton Club Lounge provides sweeping views from indoor and outdoor seating. Club-level accommodation guests enjoy premium amenities and services including privileged breakfast, all-day snacks and refreshments, and cocktail hours with canapes. There’s also a meeting room with seating for six.

Additional facilities and services are two floors of 10 function rooms including The Grand Carlton Ballroom with capacity for up to 600 guests, totaling 1,200 square metres of highly configurable spaces ideal for business gatherings and social occasions. Technologies include a high-resolution 220-inch LED screen for pin-sharp entertainment and presentations, while among customised audio-visual services available is specially designed lighting and décor to match corporate branding. Extensive on- site technologies and amenities ensure organisers of a hassle-free experience.

“Worldhotels is privileged to welcome Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit to our Elite Collection. We are confident that it will elevate our portfolio of stylish icons in landmark destinations. Over the years, we have enjoyed unprecedented success with Carlton Hotel Group’s expansion in Singapore. The opening of Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit will complement our strategic partnership for future growth,” said Melissa Gan, Managing Director of Asia Pacific of Worldhotels.